Honolulu AIDS Walk is back

HONOLULU (KITV4) - As many Hawaii schools transition back to in person learning, many families can't afford to send their kids to school with the necessities – like folders and pencils. “A lot of people are out of jobs or can’t afford the basic school tools and as we...
National pride month will be coming to an end in just a few days, but the work is just getting started for some incoming high school students in Kapolei as they plan to bring more LGBTQ education to the community.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaiser Permanente plans to hold several community vaccination events on Oahu in the upcoming week. Kaiser says all of the events are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Staff will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at all of the sites. Attendees need only...
Say hello to four talented young journalists who have joined Civil Beat’s staff for the summer. We’re excited to be able to offer a number of paid positions this year to promising reporters and writers who have either recently graduated or will be going back to college in the fall. Hawaii is always such a great place to be a journalist and this summer is especially busy with election season in full swing, the coronavirus still an issue and tourists returning in higher numbers than we’ve seen in awhile even as the economy stumbles from inflation and supply shortages. We’re happy to have the extra help.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has protected a woman’s reproductive rights for half a century, but some doctors and patients want more public education and access to affordable abortion care. They say the end of Roe v. Wade is creating some confusion about abortion rights in Hawaii. Their message: Abortions...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an unresponsive bicyclist on the Kaena Point Trail on Sunday afternoon. Bystanders say that the 24-year-old male had become unresponsive and one of them began to perform CPR. HFD say they were able to put the bicyclist on a stretcher where he...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a call at 2:50 a.m. for a wildland fire near a structure in Maunawili on Sunday. According to HFD, the structure was the historic Boyd-Irwin Estate, better known as The Queen’s Retreat. Fire personnel said they had to first gain access through a gate that […]
Almost half the seats in the Honolulu City Council — four out of the nine council positions — are up for grabs this year in an election that will directly affect hundreds of thousands of voters on Oahu. Members of the island’s neighborhood boards, unpaid voluntary civic organizations...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) wants to know what you think about city's tennis or pickleball facilities and services. It's holding another, more detailed public survey online; visit the case-sensitive website bit.ly/OutdoorCourtSurvey2 from now until 4:30 p.m. (HST) on Tuesday, July 5. Physical copies of the surveys will also be available at two locations for those without computer/internet access:
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers hauled and removed three abandoned cars at the Kaena Point State Par, addressing an eyesore that’s plagued Oahu’s west side for more than three years. It all started with Oahu resident Joe Marshall. “I just got sick and tired of looking at it and...
HONOLULU (KITV)- Another day of protests after Friday's Supreme Court ruling nullified Roe Versus Wade. One day later, passions have not cooled. in some cases, things are intensifying, as more people take a stand over women's reproductive rights. The second rally along Ala Moana Blvd was even bigger on the...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mark your calendar and join your local officer for coffee during the Coffee with a Cop event. The event is a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood while enjoying coffee. No agendas no speeches. The topics of conversation can range from sharing personal […]
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Doctors who provide women’s health care say they expect more women to fly to Hawaii seeking abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. Obstetrician-gynecologists say it’s already happening. In a previous interview with Hawaii News Now, Oahu OB-GYNs...
HONOLULU (KITV)- As some vendors are looking to shut down in the wake of Ranch 99's closing next month, others are clinging to hope. They're trying to find a new place to do business, while remembering what the marketplace has meant to them. It may seem like business like usual...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said personnel responded to a call for an uninjured paraglider stranded near the Makaua Hidden Valley Trail on Saturday. According to HFD, the call came in at 10:54 a.m. and a total of five resource units responded to the emergency. Personnel did a ground search and when HFD’s […]
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a colla”brew”ation for one day only! Sumida Farm and Beer Lab HI are teaming up for bentos and beers. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Sumida Farm Owner Emi Suzuki joined Wake...
Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect location of an event. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that things are almost back to normal, this year’s Fourth of July is sure to go out with a bang. Make the most of your Independence Day with these fun-filled events to celebrate with […]
Comments / 0