Elmo Elvin Cure, Jr.

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.
10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing choice restaurants that specialize in Seafood in the wonderful city of Dallas, Texas. While many people are aware of the amazing BBQ that is featured in the city of Dallas, we can’t forget that in a city so big, there are also many other choices for food lovers. The city of Dallas is also home to an amazing selection of high-quality Seafood Restaurants. Here are ten of our favorites.
TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
Last weekend, Stephen Banaszak, a 30-year-old Plano native, and some friends went bow fishing in Lake Kentucky, along the Tennessee River in Kentucky and Tennessee. Suddenly, several silver and bighead carp launched out of the water. Some hit Banaszak in the head. One grazed another fisherman’s face with its fin, slicing open his eyelid. “They can be dangerous,” Banaszak said, “especially if you’re out boating and you’re driving across the lake, and you get hit in the face by a 20-pound fish while you’re driving 20 miles an hour. That’s real dangerous. I know some people have died in the past around the country from these fish.”
FLORENCE, Texas — Dallas-based Hoque Global LLC has plans to build more than 1,000 Tuscan-style homes in the Vineyard at Florence luxury community in Florence, the Austin Business Journal reported. The owners of a winery and resort just outside Austin will join Hoque Global in the new development endeavor,...
DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County. According to troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake. Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when...
On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. At the scene, officers found Jeffrey Miller, 28, shot inside a vehicle. Miller died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with...
Readers like to see inspiring stories, and so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase the richest person in Dallas and what he is doing to help the people of Dallas and across the country.
In the movie Caddyshack (1980), loutish real estate developer Al Czervik made an unforgettable proclamation before teeing it up at Bushwood Country Club:. “I tell ya, golf courses and cemeteries are the biggest wastes of prime real estate.”. This time, reality isn’t imitating art. This time, it’s a country club...
1 person hurt after a single-vehicle wreck in Plano (Plano, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was hospitalized following a semi-truck crash in Plano. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place at about 7:30 p.m. on southbound 75 just before the President George Bush Turnpike [...]
Just when you thought the list of invasive pests to sneak into Texas couldn’t get any longer, it did. Silver carp, a prolific variety of freshwater carp native to China, were recently discovered in Choctaw Creek in Grayson County. The creek rises about 15 miles downstream from Lake Texoma near Sherman and runs northeast about 38 miles before dumping into the Red River along the Texas-Oklahoma border.
The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer, was responsible for shooting the victim, after she was hit by a vehicle. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the XTC located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. Officers found the victim Shalanda Anderson, a 32-year-old female, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
By now, you probably already feel the pinch. As more and more people move to Texas, the least surprising thing ever is happening in Dallas: Rents are skyrocketing. The Texas Realtors 2021 Relocation Report found that between 537,000 and 582,000 people moved to Texas in 2019, and the state ranked second overall in relocation activity in the same year. But with this influx of new people comes the problem of where they are going to live, and demand is now higher than supply.
MCKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Seven homes under-construction were either destroyed or heavily damaged after a massive fire in a McKinney neighborhood on Saturday, officials said. The McKinney Fire Department said crews responded to a call on Marigold Drive in the northwestern area of the city, near County Roads 123 and 161.
Michael Cunningham was born into real estate. Three of his relatives worked for Ebby Halliday. And now, he works as a Realtor for Ebby Halliday, selling homes primarily in Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth. “After my college studies, I knew that was the direction I wanted to pursue,” he said....
Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
