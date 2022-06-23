ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arataki Itto Build and Tips Guide

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Arataki Itto build and tips guide details everything you need to know about the best weapons and artifacts for the charismatic leader of the Arataki Gang. The Arataki Itto banner, Oni's Royale, features on the second phase of Version 2.7. Together with his band of friends, Arataki Itto is now...

IGN

Takeda Nobutada Build Guide and Tips

Learn how to get the most out of Takeda Nobutada in Naraka: Bladepoint with this Takeda Nobudata build guide. Nobutada is a unique character who excels at carefully planned attacks instead of going all out, though his skills have a few caveats worth paying attention to when deciding how you want to play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Sword is a tool specifically designed to kill Mobs: while it doesn't have the highest damage output of the tools, it's one of the fastest. It can be crafted using Wooden Planks, Cobblestone, Iron, Gold and Diamond. If you have a Smithing Table, you can combine a Diamond Sword with a Netherite Ingot to make a Netherite Sword, which has more damage and durability.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Yoto Hime Build Guide and Tips

Learn the best way to use Yoto Hime in Naraka: Bladepoint with this Yoto Hime build guide. Yoto Hime is entirely focused on dealing damage, with few support options in her skills, and your build should reflect that by increasing her DPS potential and making it easier to use her skills.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Solarus the Immaculate Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Solarus the Immaculate, including where to locate him, strategies against him, and the rewards you get for beating him.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Tips Guide#The Arataki Gang#C1#C4
IGN

Stormveil Castle Location and Walkthrough

Stormveil Castle is the first Legacy Dungeon you can encounter in Elden Ring, and contains many challenges and dangers, as well as a demigod boss. This page will contain walkthrough and guide information on how to reach Stormveil Castle, all the treasures and items that can be found inside, tips for navigating the dungeon, and how to defeat its fearsome bosses.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valkyrie Rota

Valkyrie Rota is one of the nine Valkyries you can face as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Rota can be found imprisoned in one of the Hidden Chambers of Odin, located in the realm of Helheim behind a red sap wall - which only Atreus can dispel. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Rota in God of War (2018).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

An AI Was Trained To Play Minecraft With 70,000 Hours Of YouTube Videos

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization founded by Elon Musk, has trained an AI to play Minecraft almost as well as humans. It only took about 70,000 hours of binging YouTube videos. A blog post detailing the feat reveals that researchers used a technique called "Video PreTraining (VPT)" to train...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Location and Walkthrough

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree is an optional sub-Dungeon located within the Miquella's Haligtree Legacy Dungeon. Elphael is one of the most difficult locations in Elden Ring and also features the game's hardest boss. It is intended for high level, endgame players. This page will contain walkthrough and guide information on how to reach Elphael, all the treasures and items that can be found inside, tips for navigating the dungeon, and how to defeat the area boss.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Matka the Curse Weaver Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Matka the Curse Weaver, including where to locate her, strategies against her, and the rewards you get for beating her.
RECIPES
IGN

Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skyrim Mod Offers 16K Dragon Textures For the Inevitable 2050 Release

Skyrim has already received countless editions and upgrades, but this new PC mod will seemingly future proof the game for a good few years. A 16K texture mod uploaded by Nexus Mods user xilamonstrr ensures that players can see every scale and scar on the game's dragons. While this might...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mission 6: Covenant - All Gift Locations

In Neon White's sixth mission there'll be 10 Gifts up for grabs and while some can be located with ease, others are amongst the most well-hidden collectibles in the game thus far. So if you'd rather spend less time searching for Gifts and more time climbing the Global Leaderboard this guide is for you.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skarn, Lord of Damnation

This page contains information on defeating the final boss of Diablo Immortal and its Realm of Damnation: Skarn, the Lord of Damnation. Skarn is the finale to Diablo Immortal's main questline (though there is much to do afterwards), and is located at the end of the Realm of Damnation. The door to Skarn's sanctum can only be opened after you have destroyed the Pit of Anguish in the story dungeon, and gained the angel's blessings for them to hold open the door while you face the Lord of Damnation in his lair.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valve Will Double the Number of Steam Decks It Will Ship

Valve announced that it will be shipping out more Steam Deck handheld devices in Q3 as the company’s production has increased. “Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th,” Valve explains in a tweet. “Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society - Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the characters and more in this announcement trailer for Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society. At the edge of town sits a deserted mansion, central residence to a manorial estate that hides many wonders including the entrance to the mysterious Labyrinth of Galleria. Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in early 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

