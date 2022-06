Eight people reportedly filming a religious reality show called Bad Girls Gone God had to be rescued off a mountain in Arizona. Three people were taken to hospital for heat-related problems. The Phoenix Fire Department said on Facebook that the people on the women’s retreat needed help to leave the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain. Fire officials said the group began their hike around 7am and didn’t bring a lot of water or other supplies. Several of the hikers told KPNX that they had flown to Pheonix from out of state to take part in the faith-based reality...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO