‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’ Trailer: Marc Forster’s Spiritual Sequel To 2017’s ‘Wonder’ Hits Theaters On October 14

By Ned Booth
 4 days ago

2017’s “Wonder,” about a boy with Treacher Collins syndrome trying to fit in at a new school, tugged at a lot of people’s heartstrings. And it did well at the global box office, too, earning $306 million on a $20 million budget. So, naturally, Lionsgate has a new film based on...

