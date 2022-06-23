‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’ Trailer: Marc Forster’s Spiritual Sequel To 2017’s ‘Wonder’ Hits Theaters On October 14

Prime Video has developed a sizable portion of its programming that could be called “Dad TV.” Without trying to stigmatize or stereotype their viewers in the slightest, the truth is that shows like “Bosch,” “Jack Ryan,” and “Reacher” all appeal to a relatively similar audience. They’re all based on hit series of books with male protagonists who generally subscribe to an old-fashioned code while also trying to adapt to a changing world. It makes perfect sense that a TV adaptation of the novels of Jack Carr would get a big budget from the streaming giant. A former Navy SEAL who writes books about military heroes that have an admittedly conservative worldview, Carr pens page-turners with titles like “True Believer” and “Savage Son.” One of the most popular novels from the Naval Special Warfare vet was the 2018 thriller “The Terminal List,” now an 8-episode series starring Chris Pratt and Constance Wu. Dragging a 400-page paperback out to eight hours proves, well, terminal for a series that has more problems than just bloat. The self-seriousness that hooks a reader on the page can be deadly monotonous on the screen, and no one involved here figured out how to give this drab thriller any life off the page.

