METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tina Wilson and her husband, Keith are reinvesting in the place they call home. “We were looking for a place to retire that had a small community, had a square-like feel to it, outdoor market,” said Wilson. “We then decided, ‘Well if we want that look and feel, why don’t we just create it right here in our hometown?’”

METAMORA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO