Chico, CA

Local nurseries noticing a spike in sales for drought tolerant plants

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the heat and drought, state water officials are encouraging us...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Monument Fire has been stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE- Firefighters say the forward progress of the Monument Fire near the Thermalito Afterbay has been stopped at about two to three acres. Firefighters will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to mop up. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters rescue kitten in steel pillar

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters rescued a kitten in distress Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the kitten entered the steel pillar through an opening in the top and slid. They don't know long the cat had been stuck in there. They say they had to use several tools to safely retrieve the kitten.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain Paradise spot fire

PARADISE, Calif. - Firefighters contained a spot fire in Paradise Monday afternoon. CAL FIRE Butte County responded to a 50-foot by 50-foot fire off of Thornburg Road around 1:30 p.m. CAL FIRE called it the Thorn Fire.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County DA sends warning about fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney sent a warning on Monday reminding the public that any possession of fireworks within unincorporated portions of Butte County is illegal. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Oroville and Gridley allow for the sales of “safe and sane” fireworks within their city...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

West Yuba City Steel Recovery Plant Catches Fire

(Yuba City, CA) – Multiple fire stations responded Saturday to a massive blaze at the Empire Steel recovery plant in west Yuba City, on north Township Road. Smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout Yuba City/Marysville and Saturday’s hot temperatures didn’t help matters. However, only one firefighter was reported injured and that was minor.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat persists but relief is finally on the way

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our dangerous heat over the last week is centered just south of northern California today, and that will drive sunny skies and very hot temperatures across our region. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we're projected to be sunny through the entire day. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 25mph out of the southwest are expected this evening. The breezy winds paired with relative humidity dipping to below 17 percent will leave us with elevated fire danger concerns today, but most of us will have moderate fire danger this afternoon. There will be an uptick in our fire danger in Tehama County, where winds will be strongest this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 100 to 107 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and our mountain areas.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation fire in Paradise stopped

PARADISE, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Paradise. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was on Pacheco Lane shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Crews are cutting a containment line and mopping up. The fire was about a tenth of an acre.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

85-acre control burn planned in Tehama County next week

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE and the Sierra Pacific Industries is planning to burn 85 acres on Wednesday in Tehama County. CAL FIRE says the burn will be south of Highway 36 East in the area of Shelton Ridge. The burn will begin at 10 a.m. and should be...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - June 24, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) paid apprenticeship program exams will be available June 24 to June 30 for those interested in applying for electrician, operator, mechanic, or utility craftsworker positions in California’s hydroelectric industry. Most apprenticeship positions have education requirements of equivalent to graduation from high school and knowledge of basic arithmetic and algebra, electrical fundamentals, and mechanical principles.
OROVILLE, CA
worldnationnews.com

The Bidwells return to restore the pockets of history

CHICO — The local pocket of Chico’s history resurfaced on Saturday when the Bidwell Mansion opened its doors for the first “Summer with the Bidwells” event since the pandemic, with free snacks and appearances from John and Annie Bidwell. Two years after the start of the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Feeling The Heat This Weekend

It’s hot out, making for an excellent pool day! Just make sure to apply the sunscreen. We still have a warm night ahead, lows will be bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s for most with a 70 slipping in there for a few in the valley. This all comes down to another uncomfortable or expensive night for most as the AC will need to be kicked on for a good chunk of the evening. For those close to or east of the Sierra crest, the thunderstorms popping up today will diminish this evening, leaving a clear night ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Chico set to clear out Comanche Creek, City updates shelter status

CHICO, Calif. - Chico will move through the Comanche Creek homeless camp site next Wednesday, June 29, 2022, handing out 7-day notices to the homeless living there. The city is trying to clear out the entire area all at once, but the settlement agreement says the city can only give notices and move out 50 homeless people at once.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop spread of vegetation fire in Thermalito

THERMALITO, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Thermalito on Saturday morning. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was burning off of 18th Street and was about a quarter of an acre. It was burning behind several homes and all structure threats were mitigated.
THERMALITO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews knock down structure fire in Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Magalia. CAL FIRE Butte County said about a third of the attic was involved in the fire. Firefighters will remain at the scene to mop up. Crews are calling it the Clarion Fire.

