ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Luxury Cabin Features Private Waterfall On Two Acres of Paradise

By Angel Welsh
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Kentucky luxury cabin is a paradise getaway in and of itself. You'll even have your own private waterfall all to yourself. I've seen a lot of Airbnbs and this one takes the cake. It could quite possibly be my favorite one to date. Here's the description of this...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Former “Trading Spaces” Star Vern Yip Lists His Bright Florida Vacation Home for $4.9 Million

The interior designer, author, and TV star, who is known for his role on the beloved TLC series as well as four seasons of HGTV’s “Deserving Design”, has just listed his four-bed, five-bath home in the Florida town of Rosemary Beach, overlooking the Gulf. And in true HGTV style, Yip transformed the home, which is currently listed by Sotheby’s International Realty at $4.9 million, with a complete redesign.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
GQMagazine

The Best Airbnb Mansions Will Make You Feel Like a Modern-Day Gatsby

The best Airbnb mansions represent the solution to all your vacation quandaries. Maybe you're looking for a place to comfortably house your entire bachelor party. Or maybe you're looking to ball out on the company credit card (by showing appreciation for your employees, obviously) at your annual offsite. Or maybe, you don't need any reason to splurge for an over-the-top getaway other than you simply can.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Small, Dated Kitchen Gets a Bright, Scandi-Minimalist Glow-Up

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Diana Lovett didn’t let a tiny kitchen stop her from seeing the potential of an 1890s home in Phoenicia, New York, located within walking distance from town. The galley layout made the room seem more like a hallway than a kitchen, and the finishes were in disrepair after years of use. “It was small and dirty and had a bad smell with sticky floors,” says Lovett. “It was also really dark, and there was only one small window.”
PHOENICIA, NY
Apartment Therapy

The 8 Best Under-$1,000 One-Room Makeovers We’ve Ever Seen

It’s easy to get lost in the big picture of a home renovation. As you daydream about the changes you can make to a kitchen, it’s only natural to move on to the upgrades you’d make to a powder room, and then the adjustments you’d employ in a living space. When that happens, though, excitement can quickly turn into apprehension: Doing everything at once requires a lot of moving parts, and that sure can be expensive.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Ferretti’s New 88-Foot Yacht Marries Classic Italian Style With Modern Technology

Click here to read the full article. Ferretti’s doesn’t believe that luxury and technology are mutually exclusive. Witness the Italian outfit’s new Ferretti 860, which hit the seas on Wednesday just eight months after it was introduced. The luxury yacht, which spans 88 feet from tip to tail, combines classic “Made in Italy” style with modern tech and engineering. Commissioned by an Italian owner with an affinity for contemporary design, the vessel is the third Ferretti model developed in partnership with Filippo Salvetti and Ideaeitalia. The exterior, which was spearheaded by Salvetti, sports clean lines and a partially open flybridge. The interior, meanwhile,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfall#Acre#The Cabin#Dryer Central
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Black Cat Constantly Overlooked at Indiana Shelter Hopes To Be Someone’s Lucky Charm [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hey, I’m Nico, a handsome 3-year-old panther. You might have met me in the open cat room at VHS before – I love talking to guests and will even be your shadow once I’ve met you a few times. Did you know that black cats are the most surrendered color of the cat and are usually the least likely to get adopted? Why? Well… We don’t tend to photograph well, making it difficult to lure you in with my beautiful features when you see me online; Superstition. Yes, some folks still associate me with bad luck (even though I’d be your lucky charm!); We just don’t stand out to adopters the way our fellow calicos and multi-colored kitties do. Don’t pass me up, though! I’m so soft to pet and I promise you will not be disappointed! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Austonia

Longhorn to luxury: Inside could-be trillionaire Michael Dell's sprawling US properties

Michael Dell has gone from a dorm room on Guadalupe Street to high rises and luxurious penthouses. It’s fitting for the former University of Texas at Austin student who is now CEO of Dell Technologies. Just last month, the company announced a record quarter with $26.1 billion in revenue. So while Dell may keep his Texas ties with a residence in Austin, he’s also made himself at home on the east coast and outside the continental U.S. Here are the properties of the occasionally local man who may someday be a trillionaire.AustinEight bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a gym and a lap...
AUSTIN, TX
homedit.com

Small Mobile Homes for Tiny Living

One easy way of becoming a homeowner is by purchasing a modest mobile home. Modern mobile homes are HUD-approved and built off-site. They’re mobile because they’re delivered to the buyer’s location. Government-backed mortgages are accessible for manufactured homes, so purchasing one is easy. Compared to site-built homes,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Well+Good

Standing Barefoot in the Kitchen Wreaks Havoc on Your Arches—Which Is Why You Need This Cushioned, Washable Rug

Not-so-fun fact: Long hours standing in the kitchen doing dishes or whipping up your favorite meal can wreak havoc on your bones and joints. Tile, wood, laminate flooring all have one thing in common—they're hard and unforgiving. Layer on standing for long periods of time in unsupportive slippers or bare feet, and you've got yourself a one-way ticket to Ache City. Or a foot massage.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Rocking the Scandi style

When Massimo Minale moved from the East End of London to Stockholm, he brought his industrial aesthetic with him. The architect and founder of hardware brand Buster & Punch would like to say that he has “softened” his style to suit the Scandi taste for natural textures and folkish weaves. But that would be an untruth. Everything in his lakeside family home – the swathes of steel or the glazed screens which light the open-plan spaces – reminds him of his first loft apartment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy