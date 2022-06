While floods may seem like an extreme example of water damage, water leaks or broken pipes can also cause even more significant problems to your home or business. Even flood damage cleanup requires professional help and the right amount of moisture mitigation products. The same goes for basement floods caused by broken or frozen pipes. Water damage cleanup and mitigation involve a lot more than just collecting the damaged items from your home; it is required to ensure that science is carried out concerning the possibility that the rest of your property gets affected in some way as well. STOP Restoration of Charlotte North can handle all the restoration for your home or business premises after a flood due to leaking pipes, rain, firefighting efforts, or any other cause, including high winds.

