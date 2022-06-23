ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Boz Scaggs Performing In Lake Charles This Weekend

By Mikey O
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Boz Scaggs, will be jamming riffs all night long this weekend in Lake Charles. Scaggs was born in...

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend June 24-26

The last weekend of June is here. Can you believe almost half the year is almost gone? Well, it is because next Friday will start the Fourth of July weekend. Has it been a long week? Are you ready to get out there and do something fun this weekend? We have a list here for you of things going on in the area for you to choose what to do this weekend.
LCFD works house fire on Kirby St.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has controlled a house fire at 1015 Kirby Street, near the intersection with Bank Street Sunday evening. The house was empty at the time, and neighbors reported the fire. No injuries have been reported. The fire was caused by a...
Storm brings heavy wind, power outages to SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A storm that moved through Southwest Louisiana Sunday evening brought heavy winds, knocking down trees and causing thousands of power outages. Nearly 11,000 customers were without power in Calcasieu Parish at 7:30 p.m., according to Entergy’s outage map. Around 250 residents remained without power Monday morning.
Louisiana Bracing for Storms as System Skirts Coast

A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
17th Annual Beauregard Parish Watermelon Festival June 23 – 25

The 17th Annual Beauregard Parish Watermelon Festival will take place from June 23 - 25 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds (506 West Drive. Deridder, LA 74501) presented by the Beauregard Christian Women's Job Corps'(BCWJC). All proceeds from this family fun-filled event will help the BCWJC fund free services for women in need, such as the chance to gain a high school GED, learn job and life skills and help to develop spiritual and emotional growth. Director Peggy Renfrow, told the American Express that fundraisers like the Watermelon Fest help the nonprofit organization keep its doors open.
SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2022. Morgon Gene Goodly, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Amanda Ann James, 47, Port Barre: Instate detainer. Davonne Donell Goodly, 26, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; obstruction of justice; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an...
How drought is affecting watermelon season in Louisiana

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
