Deadpool 3 writer teases "fish out of water" story

By Lauren Milici
 4 days ago

Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have given us an update on the third installment's plot.

Post Cred Pod, a film and entertainment podcast from BroBible, shared a brand new interview with the screenwriting duo on Twitter. When asked about how Wade Wilson will fit into the MCU, Rheese commented that Deadpool 3 will be a "fish-out-of-water story."

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for fish-out-of-water. Deadpool is a lunatic at the center of a movie. Usually, the lunatics are the supporting characters and the protagonist is reasonably sane and our movie's flipped," Reese explained. " To drop a lunatic into a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun."

On the topic of Deadpool's self-aware 'meta' style of humor, host Eric Italiano also asked the writers if there are any MCU characters or aspects of the MCU that they might be looking forward to making fun of.

"How many movies have they given us? We have a treasure trove of things to poke fun at and Deadpool's equal opportunity so everyone's fair game," Reese replied.

The screenwriter previously stated that Marvel Studios has been "very supportive" of the film's R rating.

Reese added: "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing… we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel."

For more, check out every new movie and show coming out as part of Marvel Phase 4 .

