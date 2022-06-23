ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Summer programs kick off at Myrtle Beach State Park

By Amanda Kinseth
wpde.com
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Summer programs have kicked off at the Myrtle Beach State Park. Programs include making nature art, crabbing off the fishing pier, learning about sea...

wpde.com

travelblog.org

Day 2 - Savannah to Myrtle Beach

Yesterday was all Interstate-95 driving and stressful in spots. Today was all back county and country roads and it was relaxing and enjoyable. Leaving Savannah and heading north took me over that really high bridge I photographed last night on the cruise and I was immediately in South Carolina. Being in no hurry, I took a ride off my route and headed for Hilton Head. My plan was to drive down the beach strip and see how things had changed since the last time I was there. I think that was almost 20 years ago. Unfortunately my GPS didn't cooperate and took me the some city building in Hilton Head which was nowhere near the beach. Leaving there I realized I was going the wrong way and ended up at a Wildlife Preserve. That was a bust, basically only a campground, had no palace to park and no trail markings. As I left and was ready to continue to the beach there was a 3 mile traffic backup so I headed off the island. I found the quaint little town of Bluffinton, where there was a lot of activity, including tons of motorcyclists. Looks like a place I would like to.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Dozens attend Grand Strand Amateur Radio Club's field day

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Grand Strand Amateur Radio Club gathered for the 40th Annual Amateur Radio Field Day on Saturday. This field day is just one of many that took place across the country. Thousands of amateur ham radio operators exercised their radio skills, tested their equipment, and bonded over hamburgers and hotdogs.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Road closures in Myrtle Beach start Monday for construction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Starting on Monday, three roads will be closed for construction in Myrtle Beach. According to a Facebook post from the city, the roads that will be closed throughout the week for milling and paving include:. Sessions Street - from Highway 15 to the end.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

GMC Weekend - June 26, 2022

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach festival celebrating several cultures today, video from a massive fire in Horry County, and summer-like temps is on Good Morning Carolinas Sunday morning. If you can't view the video below, click here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish dumpster fire at Tanger Outlets on Hwy 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a dumpster fire at Tanger Outlets Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they were able to extinguish the fire on the 4000 block of Factory Stores Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. No injuries or damages to nearby structures was reported. A...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to outside fire on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews have an outside fire under control in Myrtle Beach Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 501. Officials added the fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wanderwisdom.com

5 Hotels and Motels to Avoid in Myrtle Beach, SC

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She hails from South Carolina. Have you been searching for an affordable hotel or motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? You're not alone. The price of lodging in Myrtle Beach can be unbelievable, especially in the summertime. That can lead you to look for the best deals possible. However, as a Myrtle Beach local, I can honestly tell that you get what you pay for.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

PTSD Awareness Day: Signs to look for and how to help

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday is PTSD Awareness Day and one Myrtle Beach counseling group wants you to know there's always help available for you or a loved one. Kenza Haddock, clinical director at Oceanic Counseling Group, says there are a few signs of having post-traumatic stress after an incident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Miss Wiliamsburg County crowns new queens

Amanda Peterson and Quonasia Washington were crowned Miss Williamsburg County 2023 and Miss Williamsburg County Teen 2023 on Friday, June 10, 2022. Adrianna Johnson and Lorashjer Cooper were crowned first runner-up Miss Williamsburg County and Miss Williamsburg County Teen. Johnson also served as Miss Williamsburg County Teen 2019. First runner-up...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

