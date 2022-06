Aside from her angsty teen ballads, if there’s one thing singer Lorde is known for it’s her long, curly brown hair, often flipping it around the stage during live performances. Now, the New Zealand artist has decided to switch up her signature look this summer by going Solar Power-inspired blonde. While performing at Glastonbury Festival in the UK this weekend, Lorde revealed her new hair during her set, also wearing new more colorful clothing to match.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 HOURS AGO