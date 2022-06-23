Kourtney Kardashian reveals she had COVID for a SECOND time... and uses it as an opportunity to plug products on Poosh including $85 face steamer, $55 thermometer and $25 herbal tea

Kourtney Kardashian was hit with COVID-19 for a second time last week, and she couldn't help but spin it as an opportunity to plug some products that helped her recover via her lifestyle website Poosh.

In an article posted Thursday, it stated that the 43-year-old wife of Travis Barker has already made a full recovery but wanted to share what she had learned from the experience a second time around - particularly the products that she used.

The mom-of-three's 'tips' for battling COVID doubled as a shameless promotion for items including $25 herbal tea, a $85 face steamer, and a $54.99 thermometer currently on sale for $19.99 that she found at sister Kim Kardadshian's house.

'I used it for my day there, and then I didn't feel complete without it at home,' she said of the thermometer. 'It doesn't have to go in your ear or touch you and always seemed to be accurate for me… It felt really easy to check when you're unable to move.'

Kourtney told her lifestyle site that putting peppermint oil in an $85 Senia Facial Steamer really helped move the COVID struggle along.

'It feels so good and tingly and gives the best relief,' she told the site.

Poosh claimed that Kourtney drank Liquid I.V. x Poosh Honey Ginger Turmeric drink every day in order to feel better, which retails at $24.99.

The site also gave a shout out to the uber-expensive grocery market Erewhon, saying that 'Kourt told us that she takes a variety of wellness shots from Erewhon, as well as its shake with orange, turmeric, and beet.'

It was also revealed that Kourtney didn't eat.

Busy: It's no wonder Kourt has felt under the weather after taking on no less than three weddings with husband Travis Barker including trips to Vegas and Italy

'I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me,' Kourtney said.

When she wasn't plugging products, Kourtney's advice for COVID sufferers included being 'vocal when you feel alone or scared' and 'don't be afraid to reach out to doctors you trust' adding 'they're usually happy to help.'

Though presumably Kourtney has the luxury of private medical care.

It's no wonder that Kourtney found herself feeling run down having recently had no less than three weddings to husband Travis Barker - with ceremonies spanning Las Vegas, Nevada to Portofino, Italy.

Touching: Kourtney showed off a rose arrangement she received from Travis

'My husband is the most thoughtful person I know': Kourtney wrote