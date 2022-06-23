A Random Woman Tried To Kiss Steph Curry During Warriors’ Championship Parade

T here’s nothing wrong with shaking hands and kissing babies once you’ve solidified yourself as an NBA dynasty , right?

Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors were celebrating their fourth championship ring, and during the parade, Stephen Curry found himself on the receiving end of that unwanted kiss. The team periodically got off the busses and floats they were riding in to get closer to the crowds that helped them celebrate their historic win. However, one lady got a little too excited and tried to plant one on him while he was being distracted by taking a photo with another fan.

She got as far as wrapping her arms around the sharpshooter’s neck before he got hip to what was happening and immediately began to pull away and turn his head. Security then intervened and completely separated the two parties before anything else weird happened.

The act was an invasion of privacy, and it’s even more egregious that it was done in the age of COVID-19 , where contact with strangers has been frowned upon.

This is only the latest security issue the Warriors have been embroiled in as a Klay Thompson impersonator –portrayed by YouTube prankster Dawson Gurley– not only snuck into Chase Center before Game 2 of the NBA Finals but also finessed his way onto the court to shoot around for 10 minutes.

“An individual falsely impersonated a Warriors player in a deliberate attempt to access unauthorized areas within Chase Center,” a Warriors spokesperson said in an email. “These actions have resulted in a lifetime ban from both Chase Center and Kaiser Permanente Arena.”

Gurley was subsequently banned from Chase Center for life after repeatedly compromising the arena’s security. He even shared the official letter of his ban on Twitter, which was signed by the arena’s vice president of security, Brian J. Herbert.