EMS worker helps find missing boy, gives him her boots

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders in Wayne County jumped into action this morning to help find a young boy who went missing from his home.

According to the Kenova Fire Department, crews were dispatched as mutual aid to the Timber Wolfe trailer park area to search for a young boy who has autism. According to the KFD, the boy snuck out of his home early this morning. They say his family says this is out of character for him.

The KFD says the family just moved to the Mountain State and not knowing the area yet, immediately called 911 when they realized the boy was not home. Multiple agencies joined in on the search.

According to the KFD, Kenova’s ambulance was in the area of Malcom Lane and Wolfe Creek looking for the child when they heard yelling in the Wolfe Creek area. The EMS Crew – Tiffany Adkins and Tonya Dameron – got out of the vehicle and found the boy up a hill. KFD officials say the boy told the pair that his feet hurt, and Adkins gave him her boots so he could be comfortable enough to walk down the hill.

They loaded the boy into the ambulance and took him safely back to his parents.

“We are very pleased that this ended with a happy ending. All these agencies work very well and very closely together to give Wayne County a great level of care,” said the KFD in a Facebook post.

