West Memphis, AR

Judge rejects new evidence testing in ‘West Memphis 3’ case

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge won’t allow new genetic testing of crime scene evidence from the killing of three boys nearly 30 years ago.

The judge denied a motion seeking access to the evidence from the 1993 killing of three 8-year-boys in West Memphis. The additional testing was sought by Damien Echols, one of three men convicted in the slaying.

Echols, Jason Baldwin and Jesse Misskelley were released in 2011 in an agreement that allowed them to maintain their innocence while pleading guilty.

The judge cited a state law requiring those seeking new DNA testing to still be in prison.

