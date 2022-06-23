ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$100,000 stolen from NBA star Vince Carter’s home while his wife and kids hid in a closet

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a burglary at a home owned by former NBA star Vince Carter, where thieves made off with more than $100,000 in cash.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a police report that when its officers arrived at Carter’s house just before midnight on Sunday, officers saw $100 bills scattered on the ground, along with two guns, one in a case. Officers said the gun in a case belonged to the Carter family, while the Glock 26 with extended magazine found on the ground is suspected to have belonged to the suspect.

Carter’s wife, Sondi, told police that she had been lying in bed with her children when she heard loud noises outside, WSB-TV reported. She called 911 and hid in a closet with her two sons. Police said that Sondi told them “she could hear the unknown suspects come upstairs and rummage through their belongings in different rooms while she hid.”

The first officer who arrived on the scene saw a masked man in all black running from the home, then getting into a waiting SUV and driving away, WSB-TV reported.

According to the police report, the cash found outside the house totaled $16,100, which Vince Carter told police was a small portion of more than $100,000 that was missing from a bag he kept in the bedroom.

Carter played for 22 seasons in the NBA and was an eight-time All-Star, CBS Sports reported. Carter retired in 2020 and currently works as an analyst for ESPN.

