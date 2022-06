Parents across the country have been noticing that they're paying more for baby formula. Why is it so expensive in America?. Retailers have struggled to keep the family staple on shelves. As with other other consumer product brands, baby formula companies have been dealing with supply, logistics, and labor shortages. And with inflation, prices are rising even higher. In 2019, the cost of formula in America ranged from 9 to 32 cents per ounce, and in the first half of 2022, the cost more than quadrupled, to 54 cents to $1.15 per ounce.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO