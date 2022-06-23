Deputies: Child seriously hurt when day care activity bus crashes in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A child was seriously hurt after a day care activity bus crashed in Chesterfield County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The bus went off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree on Highway 9 near Thompson Creek Road, according to Highway Patrol.

A 7-year-old boy was hurt after being thrown from the seat. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, deputies said.

Troopers said there were a total of 11 children on the bus at the time of the crash. Several other children had minor injuries.

The bus driver, James Burch, 58, was charged with a moving violation for going too fast for conditions, according to authorities.

Officials have not said what led to the wreck. Channel 9 reached out to troopers for more information on who owned the bus and where it was going, but have not heard back at this point.

