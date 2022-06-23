ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Deputies: Child seriously hurt when day care activity bus crashes in Chesterfield County

By Genevieve Curtis, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A child was seriously hurt after a day care activity bus crashed in Chesterfield County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The bus went off the road and hit a utility pole and a tree on Highway 9 near Thompson Creek Road, according to Highway Patrol.

A 7-year-old boy was hurt after being thrown from the seat. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, deputies said.

Troopers said there were a total of 11 children on the bus at the time of the crash. Several other children had minor injuries.

The bus driver, James Burch, 58, was charged with a moving violation for going too fast for conditions, according to authorities.

Officials have not said what led to the wreck. Channel 9 reached out to troopers for more information on who owned the bus and where it was going, but have not heard back at this point.

Michelle Burgess Richardson
3d ago

I have thought there should be seatbelts on school buses ever since I was in a bus accident myself as a child. The bus driver wears a seatbelt, Greyhound buses have seatbelts, even airplanes have seatbelts, but school buses that carry our precious children to school and back every day don't have seatbelts??? It makes no sense to me.

