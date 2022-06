Unpaid carers are feeling increasingly socially isolated, stressed, depressed and not encouraged or supported in their roles, new NHS figures show.Fewer carers are able to take a break from caring for more than 24 hours and fewer have received support from social services departments in the last year, according to a survey published by NHS Digital.The Survey of Adult Carers in England runs every two years, but the 2020-21 survey was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the most recent time period to compare the latest findings to is 2018-19.Researchers analysed responses from 43,525 unpaid adult...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO