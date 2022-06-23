WOMAN OF THE YEAR

50 YEARS AGO June 22, 1972 - Fortunately, only inanimate objects and plants were in the path of a runaway truck in a residential area at the south side of Ouray on Friday morning last week. Henry Damsel of Ridgway was dumping a load of gravel and dirt from a county dump truck on the road above the town ski tow when the engine died and he lost power to the brakes. The truck took off for the bottom…

