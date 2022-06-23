The Roosevelt Swim Center’s Outdoor Pool closed for Mt Rushmore Classic
By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
4 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D.—The Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool will be closed to the public Friday through Sunday. The facility will be hosting the annual Jim Scull Mt. Rushmore Swim Classic hosted by the...
