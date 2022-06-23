The Roosevelt Swim Center’s Outdoor Pool closed for Mt Rushmore Classic

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — Custer County, South Dakota, Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when heading into the wilderness. Friday afternoon, they received a report of two hikers in distress from possible dehydration and heat exhaustion after becoming lost. The rescue, which took four hours due to the distance and terrain, included one hiker needing to be wheeled to a UTV where she was then taken to an ambulance. Custer County Search and Rescue says if you are going to be hiking the hills, carry more water than you think you’ll need, along with maps, food, and outerwear for that afternoon thunderstorm.

CUSTER COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO