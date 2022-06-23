ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man sues Denver after wife, step-daughter killed in crash with fire truck

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13agE2_0gJzQrC000
9News

A Denver resident filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Denver and several of its agencies on Tuesday after his wife and stepdaughter were killed in a crash involving a Denver fire truck last year.

Benjamin Hendry alleges the city and fire department failed to properly train firefighters on safely driving and operating the truck's device used to change traffic lights.

The suit also alleges the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure failed to train and supervise the instillation and maintenance of traffic control solutions and traffic lights.

The fatal crash happened on Jan. 23, 2021 near the intersection of North Broadway and East Speer Boulevard. Hendry's wife of 39-years, Debra Williams, 53, and step-daughter Monica Charles, 38, died as a result of the crash.

The lawsuit claims Charles, who was driving a Honda Civic at the time of the crash, had a green light when they entered the intersection. The vehicle was struck by a firetruck in the intersection, which caused the vehicle to roll several times, sending it between 75 and 100 feet from where it was hit, according to the suit.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the Denver Fire Department, said on the day of the crash that the firetruck was en route to a report of smoke in a building located on the corner of 14th Avenue and Kalamath Street.

Pixley said on Thursday that the firefighter involved was never disciplined but added that the truck's lights and sirens were operating at the time of the crash and there was no indication that the traffic lights were inoperable.

"The loss of life is a tremendous, emotional burden for everyone involved," Pixley said. "We can't lose context surrounding that important piece, but with litigation comes to the fact that the opportunity for us to speak about it is somewhat limited at that point. We will allow the facts to be determine throughout the case as that goes through."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Teen hospitalized after shooting in Aurora

A shooting on Sunday in Aurora sent a teenager to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue and Moline Street during an altercation, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. As of...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in Commerce City shooting

A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting and wounding three people in Commerce City on Thursday. Hugo Alonso Santillana was being held in the Adams County jail on three counts of first-degree assault, according to the Commerce City Police Department. The shooting occurred Thursday in front of a home in...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 shot in Commerce City

Update, 8:05 a.m. Commerce City police detectives identified Hugo Alonso Santillana, 19, as the suspect who shot three people in front of a residence in the 15600 block of East 98th Place. Santillana was located and arrested without incident and booked into the Adam County Detention Facility for: assault in the first degree (three counts). An investigation is underway by the Commerce City Police Department after three people were shot...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 separate shootings leaves 3 injured in Denver

Three people were shot in separate incidents across Denver on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department. The first shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 47th Avenue in the city's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Police had not...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

One killed in shooting Friday night in Aurora

A man is in custody after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Aurora on Friday night. Aurora officers responded to the area of 800 South Buckley Road around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a person shot in a vehicle, according to the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Shooting leaves one dead in Sun Valley neighborhood

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood on Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The Denver Police Department announced the shooting on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. Officers located two people who...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Commerce City police search for suspects in string of burglaries, auto thefts

The Commerce City Police Department are searching for two people suspected of committing a series of commercial burglaries and auto thefts across the metro on Friday. Police identified them as Esequiel "Zeke" Gomez, 32, and Demi Christian Maestas, 29. Both are wanted for allegedly ramming stolen vehicles into businesses across the metro and stealing various items from each store.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Traffic Control#Step Daughter
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported. 9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home. It didn't seem to be up to any trouble, but it was certainly a surprise to Harris. "I've seen a lot of crazy things living in Denver, but I did not expect something like this," he wrote in an email. Read the full story from 9News here.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver residential developments coming soon

While buyers in the last year have endured historic low inventory levels of homes for sale in metro Denver, there’s a significant amount of new product coming on the market. Many of those developments were highlighted at the Denver Metro Association of Realtors’ New Development Insider event at Empower Field at Mile High Thursday. It was presented by the association’s Young Professionals Network.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade scheduled

A parade for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to Denver 7, the parade will start at Union Station and head southeast on 17th Street before turning south on Broadway and leading to the final stop at Civic Center Park. On the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

John Moore | 'Drag Queen Story Time' brings out the monsters

Miss Shirley does not like to read stories to children about monsters. Like the one about the 31 monsters who recently gathered into a little army in Idaho intent on inciting a riot at a nearby Pride event. That’s a real-life story that comes with the disquieting message that sometimes monsters are merely men. But men can be even more horrible than monsters. Miss Shirley likes to read stories to children like “Perfectly Norman,” by Tom Percival. It’s about a little boy who grows a...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy