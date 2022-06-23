ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado counties to receive $44.2M from Department of the Interior

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KRDx_0gJzQ3aH00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – According to Ballotpedia, approximately 24,086,075 of Colorado’s 66,485,760 acres belong to the federal government. That means the federal government oversees 36.23% of Colorado’s land, and that’s why the Department of the Interior is sending $44.2 million to the state.

According to the Interior Department, counties across the state have been penned in to receive Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the 2022 fiscal year which will be divvied out to help counter the costs attached to community service maintenance.

These PILT payments are given out to local governments to ease the financial strain attached to maintaining the general upkeep of the public lands they oversee.

Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking New York limits

“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve. The nearly $550 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said.

The exact amount each of the counties in Colorado will receive can be viewed on the Department of Interior’s Payments and Acreage breakdown page .

These payments change from year-to-year, maintaining relativity to the acreage of the county.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Forest Service closes park in Colorado next to planned Rainbow Gathering

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
police1.com

Colo. sheriffs, once skeptical, are putting red flag laws to use

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. — Some Colorado sheriffs who previously denounced red flag laws have softened their stance and are now using the red flag laws, CNN reported on Monday. One such case is Don Wilson, the sheriff of rural Dolores County. When Colorado passed red flag laws in 2019, Wilson believed the law would make it too easy to take a person’s guns away. Red flag laws allow police officers or private citizens to petition a county court to confiscate firearms temporarily from gunowners who may pose a threat to themselves or others, according to CNN.
COLORADO STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Atkins wins $31m contract to improve mountain highway in Colorado

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a six-year, $31m contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along the Floyd Hill section of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the main route from Denver to mountain resort areas. The aim is to relieve...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado seeing surge of outbound moves from the state this summer

(CBS4) – It is the height of the busy moving season and several large van lines tell us they’re seeing a surge of bookings for people moving out of Colorado. Could the state’s runaway popularity as a relocation destination be starting to wane? Housing prices no question are playing a role in these trends. Shantell Payne is preparing to leave the state, landing a nice sum with the sale of her Aurora townhome. Payne was born and raised in Denver, and most of her extended family is here. (credit: Shantell Payne) So she’s disappointed her hopes for buying a single family home – and building...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Government Technology

New Colorado Fees on Amazon, Lyft to Support EV Transition

(TNS) — Soon, Colorado customers will notice an extra charge on their receipts for delivery orders through Amazon, UPS and DoorDash: 27 cents. For most Uber and Lyft rides: 30 cents. And for car-share rentals lasting at least 24 hours: $2. A sea change in transportation funding is coming...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#The Interior Department#Pilt#The Interior Deb Haaland#Nexstar Media Inc
95 Rock KKNN

The World’s Only Underground Firehouse is in Colorado

Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate inside the cave.
CREEDE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Have You Ever Heard Of This Abandoned Ghost Town In Colorado?

Got ghost towns? We do. Colorado in fact has no shortage of haunted and abandoned towns that will send a shiver down your spine. While many of these places are tucked away pretty deep in the Rockies and a bit of a drive, outside of Dearfield, which is about 20 miles past Greeley on Highway 34, one of those towns is St Elmo, Colorado, which is about a 2.5-hour drive from Denver on County Road 162 off HWY 285.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

John Otto saw 'the heart of the world' in western Colorado — but it's often missed today

FRUITA • When Arlene Jackson thinks of John Otto, she thinks of other people. She thinks of everyone else who followed the man to Colorado National Monument, this wonderland of rock spanning the state’s western edge. “When somebody finds something new, a place that’s as beautiful as our place here, they tend to have one of two reactions,” says Jackson, the preserve’s chief of interpretation. “They either say, I want to keep this all to myself, or I want to share it with everybody. And...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Summit Daily News

Boebert, Polis address Roe v. Wade during Glenwood Springs visit

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the cornerstone of abortion rights during a visit to Glenwood Springs on Friday. At an event marking the reopening of a trail to Hanging Lake on Friday, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Boebert...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

Business professionals coming together for local causes

Colorado 1000 are a group of business professionals coming together to build relationships with likeminded wishing to give back and support local charities. In addition to our monthly events, our Networking Madness, The Big Giveaway Events (held twice a year, Jan. & July)is where we pool together 100% of members and our Community Gives Partners […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy