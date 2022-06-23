Colorado counties to receive $44.2M from Department of the Interior

DENVER ( KDVR ) – According to Ballotpedia, approximately 24,086,075 of Colorado’s 66,485,760 acres belong to the federal government. That means the federal government oversees 36.23% of Colorado’s land, and that’s why the Department of the Interior is sending $44.2 million to the state.

According to the Interior Department, counties across the state have been penned in to receive Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the 2022 fiscal year which will be divvied out to help counter the costs attached to community service maintenance.

These PILT payments are given out to local governments to ease the financial strain attached to maintaining the general upkeep of the public lands they oversee.

“This program is an important example of the federal government’s commitment to continuing to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve. The nearly $550 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said.

The exact amount each of the counties in Colorado will receive can be viewed on the Department of Interior’s Payments and Acreage breakdown page .

These payments change from year-to-year, maintaining relativity to the acreage of the county.

