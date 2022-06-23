Andy Carroll ‘in transfer talks with Belgian champions Club Brugge’ and could make Champions League debut aged 33

ANDY CARROLL could make his Champions League debut aged 33.

The former Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle striker is reportedly in transfer talks with Club Brugge.

Andy Carroll is in negotiations with Belgian champions Club Brugge over a free transfer Credit: PA

According to the Daily Mail, Carroll has flown to Belgium to negotiate a short-term deal and undergo his medical.

The free agent was released by West Brom at the end of last season after scoring three goals in 15 games following his January arrival from Reading.

The nine-cap England international, who swapped St James' Park for Anfield for a British-record £35million in 2011, previously played in the Uefa Cup and Europa League - with zero goals in seven appearances.

However, joining the Belgian champions means he would likely get his first taste of football on this continent and the Champions League.

Brugge - also linked with Benik Afobe - have won the Pro League for the last three seasons.

And that means they will get another crack among the elite at Europe’s top table.

In 2021-22, they managed a draw against Paris Saint-Germain and beat RB Leipzig but were thumped 5-1 and 4-1 by Manchester City.

Off the pitch, Carroll has had an eventful summer.

He was pictured in bed with two woman after his drinking bonanza on his own stag do in Dubai, just weeks before he was due to wed long-term partner Billi Mucklow.

The Sun revealed how Billi was left devastated, removing her ring and her fiance’s picture from her WhatsApp profile and telling pals she was in "no mood" to get married.

The couple, however, did tie the knot at the Four Seasons in Hampshire this month before jetting off to Mexico on their honeymoon.

But after just getting back home to Essex, Carroll was off again as he headed to Belgium in an attempt to secure his footballing future.