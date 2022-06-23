ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Now that Drake has officially hit the dance floor, what's next?

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KQFJ_0gJzPqLU00

How did Drake arrive on the dance floor? And what subcultures and expectations might he experiment with next?

LISTEN NOW: Popcast: Drake Hits the Nightclub

On the latest episode of Popcast, guest hosts Joe Coscarelli and Lawrence Burney join Jon Caramanica for a discussion about Drake’s latest LP Honestly, Nevermind. The podcast episode also takes a deep dive into Baltimore club music and Jersey club music, further explaining how those sub genres have intersected with the mainstream recently.

“I do think that it is an experiment,” says Coscarelli regarding Drake's new album. " It’s tossed off, it’s demos. I don’t think we’re gonna’ hear a lot of this Drake in the future more than we have in the past.” Drake's surprise project arrived last Friday (June 17), just hours before it was announced on social media. Honestly, Nevermind marks the rapper’s seventh studio album and follow-up to 2021’s Certified Lover Boy.

Honestly, Nevermind received mixed reviews from fans and music critics, mainly because of the unexpected genre pivot . Although Drake has experimented with different sounds before, the new 14-track project is his first all-Dance album. “It’s basically mainstream house music… certainly the intensity and fullness of it is something he has never done before,” says Caramanica.

Listen to the full episode now on Audacy.

