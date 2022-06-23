Illinois Bridal Store Shares Wedding Gown Horror Story on TikTok

Queen Elizabeth got a fresh, new look for the warmer months ahead. The monarch appears to have broken with tradition, getting a little trim off the top and sides of her typical hairstyle following all of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. In photos taken at Windsor Castle on Wednesday and posted to the official royal family Instagram account, the queen sports a closely cropped style and a bright yellow dress printed with a blue floral pattern while hosting an audience with Margaret Beazley, the Governor of New South Wales, Australia. The royal's previous hairstyle was last seen on June 2 when she made an appearance at a beacon-lighting ceremony kicking off the four-day Jubilee celebration without her usual wide-brimmed hat.

