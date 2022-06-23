LeSean McCoy offers up fiery hot take on Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett: 'There's no difference between the two'

Now that LeSean McCoy has retired from football, the former Pro Bowl RB is attempting to make a name for himself in the media sphere. He first went viral for calling out Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Beinemy and unleashed another hot take on the newest episode of the I Am Athlete podcast.

During an interview with Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, McCoy surprisingly compared Claypool's newest teammate Kenny Pickett to Joe Burrow.

"Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett. I can't see the difference," McCoy said. "I see a guy that's tough."

It's definitely worth noting that McCoy is a fellow graduate for Pitt, which he made sure to mention after such a wild take.

McCoy was not trying to slight Burrow but he referred to Pickett’s pro traits like his mobility and toughness which he shares with Burrow.

While some believed McCoy was on the money, others were not in agreeance, including Claypool himself who made a grimacing face after Shady's comment.

Pickett certainly has the tools to be a productive quarterback in the NFL but unlike Burrow, the former Pitt QB is not expected to lead the franchise from day one and wasn't a sure thing coming out of college.

With only three months until the start of the NFL season, if Pickett can prove that he's a better option than Mitch Tribsky, we could potentially have the two quarterbacks duel it out in Week 1.

