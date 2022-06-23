ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LeSean McCoy offers up fiery hot take on Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett: 'There's no difference between the two'

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4g7F_0gJzOxzQ00

Now that LeSean McCoy has retired from football, the former Pro Bowl RB is attempting to make a name for himself in the media sphere. He first went viral for calling out Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Beinemy and unleashed another hot take on the newest episode of the I Am Athlete podcast.

During an interview with Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, McCoy surprisingly compared Claypool's newest teammate Kenny Pickett to Joe Burrow.

"Joe Burrow, Kenny Pickett. I can't see the difference," McCoy said. "I see a guy that's tough."

It's definitely worth noting that McCoy is a fellow graduate for Pitt, which he made sure to mention after such a wild take.

McCoy was not trying to slight Burrow but he referred to Pickett’s pro traits like his mobility and toughness which he shares with Burrow.

While some believed McCoy was on the money, others were not in agreeance, including Claypool himself who made a grimacing face after Shady's comment.

Pickett certainly has the tools to be a productive quarterback in the NFL but unlike Burrow, the former Pitt QB is not expected to lead the franchise from day one and wasn't a sure thing coming out of college.

With only three months until the start of the NFL season, if Pickett can prove that he's a better option than Mitch Tribsky, we could potentially have the two quarterbacks duel it out in Week 1.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
FOX Sports

Steelers' Najee Harris emerging as leader in post-Big Ben era

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their first season without longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, opening the door for some new faces to emerge as leaders on the team. One name in particular is getting lots of buzz. "There's going to be some new leadership here. Some of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Smokin Joe: Mixon Says Bengals 'Might Be Hottest Thing' in NFL

The Bengals were 90 seconds away from their first Super Bowl Championship last season. The reigning AFC Champs aren't lacking confidence, despite coming up short against the Rams. Star running back Joe Mixon believes the Bengals are poised to make another championship run. "I feel like we might be the...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Take#American Football#Pro Bowl Rb#Steelers
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Sam Darnold, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Falcons’ fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier spoke about adjusting from the college level to the NFL. “Having so much time with football,” Allgeier said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter. “It is literally my job now. I think that’s the big (adjustment) that a lot of people don’t understand. Like, it’s literally your job now. I put so much time and effort into this, and that’s what’s going to (show) on the field.”
ATLANTA, GA
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy