BOYNTON BEACH — A dead male was found in a car in suburban Boynton Beach on Saturday night, and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating his death as a homicide. Deputies responded at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development. Upon arriving, they found the dead male in a vehicle.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO