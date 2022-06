Whether it’s in the park or at the gym, the sound of a basketball hitting the court has long been a staple of summers in Hudson County. With schools out and the temperatures rising, high school summer league basketball is back and arguably bigger than ever - both in size and importance. Both boys and girls leagues are going on in Jersey City and Bayonne this summer as well as various clinics featuring some of the past and current greats from the County.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO