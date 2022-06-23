Mike Fleck, who was involved in Allentown's pay-to-play scheme, to leave prison ahead of schedule

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Scott E. Diamond, 62, of Philadelphia, PA, and Jesse M. Cohen, 42, of Los Angeles, CA, were charged together on Friday by Information with one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Diamond was an attorney who was a partner in a Philadelphia law firm, and Cohen was an associate in the same law firm. The firm specialized in complex commercial litigation, representing plaintiffs in personal injury matters, and representing insurance companies in insurance subrogation matters.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO