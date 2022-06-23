ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Fleck, who was involved in Allentown's pay-to-play scheme, to leave prison ahead of schedule

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENTOWN, Pa. - Former political consultant Michael Fleck is leaving prison ahead of schedule. Fleck was sentenced to five years in federal prison in 2019 for...

www.wfmz.com

mcknightsseniorliving.com

CCRC settles medical marijuana lawsuit, defends hiring practices

A Pennsylvania continuing care retirement community has reached a settlement deal with a woman who claimed a job offer was withdrawn over her legal use of medical marijuana. According to Law360, U.S. Eastern District of Pennsylvania Judge Edward G. Smith signed an order Wednesday dismissing the lawsuit filed by Michelle Ustaszeski-Hutchinson accusing Allentown, PA-based Phoebe-Devitt Homes, doing business as Phoebe Ministries, of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and state discrimination laws.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Two Attorneys Charged with Legal Fee Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Scott E. Diamond, 62, of Philadelphia, PA, and Jesse M. Cohen, 42, of Los Angeles, CA, were charged together on Friday by Information with one count of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud. Diamond was an attorney who was a partner in a Philadelphia law firm, and Cohen was an associate in the same law firm. The firm specialized in complex commercial litigation, representing plaintiffs in personal injury matters, and representing insurance companies in insurance subrogation matters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

North Coventry Township Police Investigating a Motor Vehicle Theft

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police say they are investigating a motor vehicle theft. Authorities state that on June 21, 2022, the North Coventry Township Police Department responded to the 800 block of Sheep Hill Rd in Pottstown for a report of a motor vehicle theft. Allegedly, the pictured 1985 light blue GMC K2500 was stolen at some point between the dates of August 2021 and December 2021.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Reward Offered in Philadelphia Homicide Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual depicted in released surveillance video excerpts. Moreover, the City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 77-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek pair accused of stealing from Quakertown area Walmart

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of stuff from Walmart. The pair pictured above filled their carts with three ice cream makers, a pressure washer and two other items, then walked out of the store near Quakertown on the afternoon of May 3, said Richland Township police.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WOLF

Police: Man carjacked at gunpoint in Berks County

BETHEL TWP, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — A man was carjacked at gunpoint in Berks County last week. Bethel Township Police say the incident was reported around 6:53 PM on Thursday when the 20-year-old victim from Bethel Township called 911 saying he had been carjacked at gunpoint on Lancaster Avenue in the area of Martha Drive.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Commonwealth, Norfolk Southern Operating Agreement to Expand Western Pa. Passenger-Rail Access

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NS) have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access in western Pennsylvania. The milestone follows a February 2022 announcement that the parties would jointly examine opportunities to eliminate chokepoints and improve Pennsylvania’s rail system to better permit freight and passenger trains to operate together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire reported at stone quarry in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to a fire at a stone quarry in Lehigh County. It was first reported at 8:15 a.m. Monday at New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. on Willow Street in North Whitehall Township, near Coplay, according to emergency dispatchers. Police tell 69 News...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

A 69-year-old Philly man was a notorious Liberian general who lied about his past, prosecutors say

A 69-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with immigration fraud for allegedly lying about his background as a military general in Liberia accused of committing atrocities during a civil war there, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Moses Slanger Wright was charged with fraudulently attempting to obtain U.S. citizenship, fraud in immigration...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Valley’s LGBTQ find unique ways to fill void left by closure of Stonewall, other gay bars

Editor’s Note: The following is part of a series on LGBTQ issues in the Lehigh Valley that coincides with Pride Month. Lehighvalleylive.com and a Lafayette College journalism class collaborated on the series, which was made possible through a Journalism for Underheard Stories grant from the University of Wisconsin and Cortico’s Local Voices Network. Read more about the series here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Speeding vehicle slams into cars stopped at toll plaza on I-78

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Three people were hurt in a crash at the toll plaza on Interstate 78 heading into Pennsylvania. It happened around 8:40 a.m. Sunday. A man from Monroe County was traveling at a high rate of speed when he slammed into a vehicle waiting at the toll booth and went airborne, state police said. The impact caused a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles total.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

22-year-old woman killed in Allentown scooter crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Allentown Saturday night. Officials say the accident took place around 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Eighth and Turner streets. Debralee Roman was driving a motor scooter that struck a motor vehicle, according to the Lehigh County...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Thieves Target Walmarts in Pa., NJ, Del. in East Coast Crime Spree

Cashiers beware: authorities say thieves are targeting a major retailer on the East Coast, including in the Philadelphia area. Police told NBC10 the pair has targeted Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Recently, they've targeted Walmarts in the Philadelphia suburbs. Police say the men pretend to be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

