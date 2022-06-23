Notice of Application...

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES G. KRAHN, DECEASED:

On June 9, 2022, Frances Jean Gordon, filed in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of Converse County, Wyoming, an application for a decree establishing the right and title to the property of the estate of James G. Krahn, deceased, to-wit:

REAL PROPERTY:

See Exhibit A (2 pages) attached hereto and incorporated herein.

which estate does not exceed $200,000.00 in value.

Said application is set for hearing on August 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., at the District Courtroom, Converse County Courthouse, in Douglas, Wyoming, when and where any party shall come forward who has objections to the prayer of said application to vest and set over the right and title to the property pursuant to the intestate laws of the State of Wyoming. All objections shall be filed no later than 30 days after the date of the first publication pursuant to W.S. § 2-1-205(£).

Dated: June 14, 2022.

EXHIBIT A

Legal Description for Subject Lands

Township 40 North, Range 75 West 6th P.M

Section 1: Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 3, Lot 4 and S/2N/2

Township 40 North, Range 76 West, 6th P.M.

Section 3: Tract 30, Lot 1, Lot 2 and S/2NE/4

Section 10: Tract 30A, SW /4NE/4, N/2NE/4 and SE/4NE/4

Township 41 North, Range 76 West 6th P.M.

Section 34: SE/4SE/4

Converse County, Wyoming

Township 44 North, Range 76 West 6th P.M

Section 22: E/2E/2, W/2SE/4 and SW /4NE/4

Section 23: W/2 and W/2SE/4

Section 25: SW/4SW/4

Section 26: W/2, SE/4, W/2NE/4 and SE/4NE/4

Section 27: E/2NE/4

Section 35: NE/4NW/4, NE/4, N/2SE/4 and SE/4SE/4

Township 43 North, Range 75 West 6th P.M.

Section 6: W /2 and SE/4

Section 7: E/2, E/2NW/4 and NW/4NW/4

SectionS: SW/4, W/2NW/4 and SE/4NW/4

Section 17: W/2

Section 18: NE/4SE/4 and E/2NE/4

Township 43 North, Range 76 West, 6th P.M

Section 1: N/2, NE/4SW/4 and SE/4

Section 7: Lot 1, Lot 2 and S/2NE/4

Township 50 North. Range 70 West 6th P.M.

Section 33: NE/4NW/4

Township 56 North, Range 72 West 6th P.M.

Section 27: portion of Tract 62 (ada N/2SW/4)

Campbell County, Wyoming

Township 22 North, Range 113 West 6th P.M.

Section 1: SW/4

Section 2: SW/4

Section II: NE/4NE/4

Section 12: N/2NW /4

Section 13: ALL

Township 24 North, Range 114 West 6th P.M.

Section2: SW4 and SW/4SE/4

Section 11: SW/4NE/4SW/4, NE/4NW/4 and SW/4NE/4SW/4

Section 14: N/2NW/4

Lincoin County, Wyoming

Township 44 North, Range 77 West 6th P.M.

Section 16: ALL

Section 22: W/2

Township 45 North, Range 78 West 6th P.M.

Section 10: E/2

Section 11: W/2SW/4

Township 48 North, Range 78 West, 6th P.M.

Section 8: N/2NW/4, SW/4SW/4, NE/4SW/4, SW/4NE/4, SW/4SE/4, NE/4NE/4 and NE/4SE/4

Section 9: SW/4NW/4, SW/4SW/4, NE/4NW/4 and NE/4SW/4

Section 16: SW/4NW/4, NE/4NW/4 and NE/4SW/4

Section 17: N/2NE/4, SE/4NE/4, SE/4SE/4, SW /4NW /4, SW/4SW/4, NE/4NW/4 and NE/4SW/4

Section 18: SW/4SE/4 and NE/4SE/4

Section 19: NE/4SE/4 and SW/4SE/4

Section20: SW/4NW/4, SW/4SW/4, NE/4SW/4, SW/4SE/4, NE/4SE/4, NE/4NW/4, SW/4NE/4 and SE/4NE/4

Section 21: SW/4NW/4, SW/4SW/4, NE/4NW/4 and NE/4SW/4

Section 28: SW/4NW/4, SW/4SW/4 and NE/4NW/4

Section 29: SW/4NW/4, NE/4NW/4, SW/4NE/4, NE/4NE/4, NE/4SE/4, SW/4SE/4, NE/4SW/4 and SW/4SW /4

Section 30: SW /4NE/4, SW /4SE/4, NE/4NE/4 and NE/4SE/4

Section 31: NE/4SE/4 and SW /4SE/4

Section 32: SW/4SE/4, SW/4NE/4, NE/4SW/4, NE/4NW/4, SW/4SW/4, SW/4NW/4 and NE/4NE/4

Section 33: SW/4NW/4 and NE/4NW/4

Johnson County, Wyoming

According to the information provided by the Estate of James G. Krahn, the Estate received gross royalty payments of approximately $550 for 2020. In a typical ann’s length, third-party transaction, a minera11royalty purchaser would likely factor a payout period of thirty-months (30) or 2.5 times the most recently reported annual royalty income for the purchase of any given producing property ($550 x 2.5 = $1,375). Thus, total fair market value of the producing subject lands would be approximately $1,375 effective December 21, 2020. This value would include all cumulative producing mineral/royalty interests as of that date before taxes and associated expenses.

