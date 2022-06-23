Notice of Foreclosure...

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a Promissory Note (the “Note”) dated April 27, 2015, executed and delivered by Micheal Gottfried (“Mortgagor”) to Wallick and Volk, Inc., and a real estate Mortgage (the “Mortgage”) of the same date securing the Note, which Mortgage was executed and delivered by said Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Wallick and Volk, Inc., its successors and assigns as Mortgagee, and which Mortgage was recorded on April 29, 2015, at Reception No. 1038444, in Book 1550, at Page 72 in the public records in the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: Wallick & Volk, Inc.

Assignment dated: May 24, 2022

Assignment recorded: May 25, 2022

Assignment recording information: at Reception No. 1114128, in Book 1766, at Page 723

All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, Wyoming.

WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and

WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage as of June 17, 2022 being the total sum of $197,171.48, plus interest, costs expended, late charges, and attorneys’ fees accruing thereafter through the date of sale;

WHEREAS, the property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid;

WHEREAS, if the foreclosure sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of his/her/its money paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagee, Mortgagor, Servicer or their attorneys;

NOW, THEREFORE Wallick & Volk, Inc., as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on July 20, 2022 in the Lobby of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, WY 82633, for application on the above described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 3, Block 10, Sunup Ridge Addition to the Town of Glenrock, Converse County, Wyoming, as recorded in Plat Cabinet 2, Slot No. 31-32 in the office of the Converse County Clerk.

With an address of 513 Emigrant Drive, Glenrock, WY 82637 (the undersigned disclaims liability for any error in the address).

Together with all improvements thereon situate and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.

Mortgagee shall have the exclusive right to rescind the foreclosure sale during the redemption period. In the event that the sale is rescinded or vacated for any reason, the successful purchaser shall only be entitled to a refund of their purchase price and/or statutory interest rate.

Dated: June 7, 2022

Wallick & Volk, Inc.

By: __________________________

Shelly M. Casares

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

376 East 400 South, Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

801-355-2886

HWM File # WY10456

Publish: June 22, 29, July 6 & 13, 2022 5352