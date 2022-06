This 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 23rd 2022 with a list price $350,000. What a great opportunity to perhaps keep this as a rental property, Or maybe in the future live in the home and continue to rent the second unit. The home is located to all shopping and eateries that Morrisville has to offer. Each unit has its own deck area, and great storage in each unit. The home has an extra building lot, You could build your 3 bedroom home on the back lawn and continue to rent the current building for extra income.. Come take a look!

MORRISTOWN, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO