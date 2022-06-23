Palo Duro Canyon’s New Hours That Will Help Fight Hazardous Heat

As of Saturday night, a cold front had moved past Amarillo and was headed toward Lubbock. The front is forecast to move into the KOXE listening area Sunday afternoon. While temperatures will be hot again Sunday, late in the day some much welcomed temperature relief will arrive and maybe, just maybe, some showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and Monday. How much cooler? Temperatures by Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 60’s while highs Monday afternoon should be in the upper 80’s to 90. Expect a northeast wind behind the front 15-25 mph. The rain chance is 30 to 40 percent Sunday night and Monday. Highs by Tuesday creep back to just above 90 followed by mid 90’s mid week and upper 90’s going into the weekend.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO