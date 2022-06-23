2-year-old child attacked by coyote in Fountain Valley

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Jun. 23 PM Edition) 01:54

Authorities are on the lookout after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in Fountain Valley.

The attack occurred on Monday evening at around 8:30 p.m. inside of the Mile Square Park located near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue.

However, the incident was not immediately reported to authorities, meaning that initial attempts to locate the coyote have proved thus far unsuccessful.

The status of the child was not known.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been contacted to assist in the investigation, taken over as the lead agency, according to Fountain Valley Police Department. The United States Department of Agriculture is also working to locate and euthanize the coyote.

In their press release, FVPD urged the community to "continue to haze coyotes and keep small children and pets under close supervision."

Anyone with information or additional questions was asked to contact CDFW Captain Patrick Foy at (916) 508-7095.

This attack is the latest in a troubling trend plaguing the Southland, after a Huntington Beach residence saw a coyote jump the fence and attack one of their dogs just last week, and a young girl was wounded near the Huntington Beach Pier in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.