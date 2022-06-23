32 Painfully Awkward Interactions From This Year That'll Give You Second-, Third-, And Fourth-Hand Embarrassment

Related
A total stranger messaged me online because we look eerily alike – then things got even weirder
WHILE the Parent Trap is a fan-favorite movie, it’s hard to think something like that would happen in real life. Imagine discovering that there was someone out there who looked exactly like you and was born on the same day. A woman named Aspen Lish, who goes by @aspenlish...
People can never pronounce my name – my mum really screwed me over when she chose it
IT'S not a particularly common name. And despite making videos explaining how to pronounce her moniker on a fairly regular basis, Quetta Lawson was forced to make another TikTok video for her new followers. "You guys, it’s been about three or four months since I made a video saying how...
For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor
Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
My friend sent me a seriously nasty message about hooking up with her ex – then changed her tune in the strangest way
ONE woman thought her friendship was over after she hooked up with her friend's ex - and the friend sent her a nasty message about it. But things took a shocking turn when her friend reached out again – and was suddenly the picture of friendliness for a surprising reason.
I am physically attracted to a fence – some people may say it’s odd but I love it as a companion
WE all know that love is blind, but one woman took her romantic life to the next level by falling in love with a tall and chiseled suitor - a fence. A video shared by TikTok user @mistaiah shows a woman who confesses her physical attraction to a wooden fence.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Marries Adult Film Star in Intimate Ceremony
West Coast Choppers founder and TV personality Jesse James is married once again, tying the knot in a small ceremony with former adult film star Bonnie Rotten. The actress, real name Alaina Hicks, shared photos of the moment on Instagram and celebrated the romantic moment. "Yesterday was the most magical...
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Married Couple Be 'Intimate' Together
Who has a say in the intimate activities of a married couple?. While being married isn't exactly the easiest relationship to maintain throughout the years, sometimes the bigger obstacle can be navigating relationships with in-laws.
Upworthy
Woman considers breaking up with boyfriend of 5 years because he won’t stop making same joke
Every joke has a shelf life and you have to know when it stops being funny. One woman is considering breaking up with her boyfriend because he simply won't stop repeating the same joke. The couple was in a shop when they heard a man being silly with his son and talking in a baby voice. The couple found it funny and they made the joke to each other for a bit, but soon she realized that he couldn't converse without making the joke and it started to get annoying. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong "for refusing to talk to my boyfriend because he won't stop using the phrase: "Do you want some 'Pwingys, for the room?'"
Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards
While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
Five iPhone ‘red flags’ that reveal if you’ve been BLOCKED by someone
THERE are some "red flags" iPhone owners should look out for – maybe you've been blocked. Since the dawn of the digital age, humans have had one more thing to worry about: being blocked or ghosted by friends, colleagues or significant others online. No one likes to be blocked...
Robert Irwin says American tourist who asked him for his phone number 'made his entire day' after her bold pick-up attempt went viral on TikTok
Robert Irwin has revealed how an American tourist who asked him for his phone number 'made his entire day'. A TikTok video went viral last week of Megan Grass from Utah trying to get Robert's digits during a visit to Australia Zoo in Queensland. The 18-year-old conservationist told Today hosts...
Shock as Woman Discovers Secret Child Her Parents 'Abandoned' As She's Deaf
"I am so proud of you for reaching out… Thank you for supporting your sister," one user said.
Step-Kids Refuse to be Adopted by Stepmom
How much say should children have in their own adoption process?. Blended families are incredibly common in the United States. The US Bureau of Census has found that 16% of all households consist of step families, adopted families, and other blended situations.
'Lilo & Stitch' co-director says it's 'frustrating' how people keep praising 'Frozen' for putting sisters over romance: 'We did that!'
A large part of "Lilo & Stitch," which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, explores the relationship between Lilo and her elder sister, Nani.
Check your Facebook NOW – urgent warning over ‘hidden logins’ stalking everything you do
FACEBOOK users have reason to be worried over hacks and password theft. The social media giant has connected billions of people around the world but not every user has good intentions. Before taking action to restore your account's privacy, you have to notice something is wrong first. If suspicious changes...
Bride breaks her nose just before wedding vows when her shoe falls off
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of the greatest memories of my life was the day my mom got married. You see, I have never met my biological father, but my mom started dating my step-dad when I was nine and when they got married at ten he adopted me - making me his real daughter, legally and of course in my heart forever.
Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet
Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée
The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?
Internet Torn Over Dad Cancelling Wedding Payments After Daughter Bans Wife
"She's not obligated to invite your wife and you are not obligated to pay or attend without your wife," one user wrote.
Her Friend Has Been Having An Affair With A Married Man For Years, And She Told Her That She Has No Sympathy Left
A woman has a 30-year-old friend named Mary who has been having an affair with a married man named Joe for the last 6 years. Mary and Joe run hot and cold, and although Mary has always been faithful to every guy she has ever dated, the same can't be said for Joe since he's married and doing things on the side.
