The Violent Femmes returned as hometown heroes for the headlining show Friday night at Summerfest on the Generac Power Stage. The alternative rock band, known to never disappoint, performed with the flair that has defined their showmanship for the past four decades. The audience was huge, a mix of diehard fans who have followed the band’s journey and people with an appreciation for all the Femmes stand for, and everyone tremendously happy to rock out to the legendary musicians.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO