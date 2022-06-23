ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Lloyd C. John – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 2, 1935 — June 21, 2022 (age 86) Lloyd C. John died June 21, 2022, at the Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton, Utah just a few miles from where he was born at the Valley Hospital 86 years before. Son of James Clifford John and Verna Lundberg John, Lloyd’s...

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Troy Edwin Gillenwater – Cache Valley Daily

Troy Edwin Gillenwater, 46, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 in Redford, Michigan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East in Logan , Utah. A visitation will be held prior to the services from...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Joyce Daisy Hansen Stokes – Cache Valley Daily

Joyce Daisy Hansen Stokes (97) passed peacefully from this life on June 26, 2022. She was born on March 28, 1925 to Daisy Emma Currell and Joseph Hansen in Elwood, Utah, where later she and her siblings learned to work hard as they milked cows and helped with farm chores. Joyce considered herself to be a tomboy, and especially liked fishing with her dad. At eight years old, she was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Bear River. She graduated from Bear River High School.
ELWOOD, UT
kvnutalk

Kathleen Olson Bradford – Cache Valley Daily

Kathleen Olson Bradford, 83, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Brigham City Community Hospital. She was born in Heber City, UT, on August 20, 1938, to Farrell Grant Olson and Fern Boyer. She was reared in Heber and Spanish Fork, UT, and graduated from Spanish Fork High. She graduated from...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Ribbon-cutting marks new era in Cache Valley wastewater treatment – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Logan City’s new $150 million wastewater treatment plant is nearly ready to go online. City Environmental Director Issa Hamud said that the plant, located at 2445 West, 200 North on Valley View Highway, is still test-conditioning water. But results so far have indicated that the plant is already exceeding expectations.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
City
Ogden, UT
City
Tremonton, UT
State
Montana State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
Tremonton, UT
Obituaries
State
Utah State
kvnutalk

Paula Dawn Wilson Olsen – Cache Valley Daily

Paula Dawn Olsen 54 of Hyrum, Utah passed away on June 23, 2022 at Logan Regional Hospital. She was born February 17 1968 to loving parents, Don C. Wilson and Sherrill A. Wilson. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She graduated from Mountain Crest High School class of 1986. Paula worked many jobs in customer service, production and as an Independent Consultant with Scentsy. Paula married Brian B. Olsen in 2004. They were later divorced, but remained friends.
HYRUM, UT
kvnutalk

Richard L Tingey “Dick” – Cache Valley Daily

Richard L Tingey “Dick” Born Feb 2nd, 1938, Died June 25th, 2022, while undergoing care in a Covid 19 unit in Salt Lake City. Dick was married to Ella L Aldrich for 63 years. Had 7 children; Richard W; Danilynn; Diana L.; Leland D.; Sean E.; Joseph H.; Lila D.; 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. He attended Box Elder High, and was a Member of the US Army for 21 years. Richard is survived by his wife, 4 of his children, and his sister Betty Kay. He was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church. After his retirement from the military, he became a house painter in the Brigham city area and later enjoyed his time as an avid Pokémon trainer.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Mountain lion cub spotted in Hyde Park – Cache Valley Daily

HYDE PARK — Officials in Hyde Park are asking residents to be on the lookout after a mountain lion was recently reported within the community. The city posted on social media that a mountain lion cub had an altercation with a dog on Saturday. No injuries were reported. City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#Paralysis#Cache Valley#Lloyd Worked#The Lds Church#Mckinley School#Bear River High School#Morton School#Riverton High School#Lloyd And Kate
kvnutalk

Gov. Cox names state Rep. Joel Ferry as director of Natural Resources – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox has announced that state Rep. Joel Ferry will joining his administration as executive director of the Department of Natural Resources. “From water conservation to air quality to public lands, Joel has been an effective voice for wise stewardship of the rich natural resources of our state,” Gov. Cox said. “His legislative experience as well as his foundation as a farmer and rancher will help shape our vision around natural resources.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Construction at Logan Regional Hospital continues to 2025 – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Work is underway on a project at Logan Regional Hospital, continuing until early 2025, that will include construction of a 110,000-square-foot, four-story tower on the northeast corner of the campus and the demolition of two existing towers to create a new front entrance to the hospital. Emillio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy