Viterbo AD named NSAA’s 2022 Athletic Director of the Year

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The North Star Athletic Association named Viterbo’s Barry Fried the 2022 Athletic Director of the Year Wednesday.

Fried has served as the AD at Viterbo since 1999. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his Masters of Science degree in Sports Administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

“It’s a certainly an honor to be recognized by your peers,” said Fried. “But ultimately this is a team award that I accept on behalf of our Viterbo coaches, support staff, and student-athletes.”

Viterbo had 100 NSAA Scholar-Athletes, 69 NAIA Scholar-Athletes, and the athletic department maintained an overall grade point average of 3.14 during the 2021-22 season. The V-Hawks had the most All-America athletes in a single season in school history with 14. VU’s women’s volleyball team qualified for the NAIA national tournament, while the men’s basketball team shared the league regular-season title in 2021-22 academic year. In addition, the Viterbo’s competitive dance

team placed sixth at the NAIA Nationals.

The Viterbo’s athletic department had logged in more than 2,850 hours of community service hours. The institution also was named to the NAIA Champions of Character Institution – Silver Level.

The NSAA also named Viterbo’s Emily Simonson as one of eight Sports Information Director of the Year award recipients.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.