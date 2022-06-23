ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

These Atlanta Airbnbs Have The Best Private Pools

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAvJR_0gJzGQlt00
Photo: Airbnb

If you and your family are looking for the perfect Airbnb that allows you to spend quality time in the sun by the pool, look no further than the highest rated private pool properties surrounding the city .

According to Trips To Discover , the best Airbnb rentals available with private pools near the city are the Exquisite gated Buckhead estate at Chastain Park , Luxury Buckhead Oasis Villa with Private Pool , and the Atlanta apartment-private saltwater pool, spa, gym . Each Airbnb offers other luxurious amenities to compliment the pool with nightly rates ranging from $170- $1,070.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the Gated Buckhead Estate at Chastain Park:

"Large groups up to 12 people can rent this estate with a pool that has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. With chic architecture, 25-foot ceilings, and a vanishing-edge pool, this home is a great choice for families. It has a theater for movie nights, basement where you can play ping pong and billiards, and a location that’s very close to the Chastain Park trails and golf course. Other features of the home are the chef’s kitchen, gated entry, and plenty of parking in the garage and outside of it. The home is in the upscale Buckhead neighborhood and puts you in close proximity to excellent restaurants and shopping."

For more information regarding the best airbnbs with private pools in Atlanta visit HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Douglasville, GA

Douglasville, a city, located west of downtown Atlanta, is filled with high-spirited individuals who relate like family. The small town also contains several tourist attractions amidst festive vibes. Due to its serenity, families visit on vacation and tour the museums, resorts, and restaurants. The foods are made from farm-fresh ingredients...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
thetoptours.com

The Ultimate Guide to Italian Restaurants in Atlanta (2022)

Because of its culinary experience and diverse population, Atlanta remains a good food city. While the city has its own award-winning food and restaurant choices, Italian cuisine isn’t something that immediately strikes the mind. However, on a visit to Georgia’s capital, one of your major food focus should be to cover the Italian delicacies in those Atlanta Restaurants. From spaghetti and tagliatelle to orecchiette and farfalle, the Italian Restaurants in Atlanta satisfy all your cravings in the best possible way.
ATLANTA, GA
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dark, Generic Kitchen Gets a Total Redo and the Result Is So Romantic

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When Sarah and Mike Tang bought their first home — a circa 2000s ranch style in Atlanta, Georgia — it was for the neighborhood more than the house itself. Mike, who is a product manager at a start-up, and Sarah, a freelance graphic designer, were struggling to find a home for their family of four in Atlanta’s hot market.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend. Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
mommypoppins.com

Free Atlanta Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

When we parents need an activity that is fun, free, and easy, a summer concert is music to our ears. Atlanta is full of these free summer concerts and music festivals —families pack up a few tailgate chairs, blankets, snacks and drinks, and head to a nearby greenspace to hear live music and let kids run loose. We've rounded up the best outdoor summer concerts and music festivals all over Atlanta, from Duluth to intown and everywhere else in between. And the best part? Every Atlanta event on our list is FREE. The second best part? Most of these summer concerts happen after the sun goes down so families won't be sweating to the oldies.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Coca-Cola heir’s long-abandoned mansion to become a senior living community

Once the height of Atlanta society, then a head-turning zoo exhibit and magic emporium, mental health hospital, a dilapidated ruin, and, most recently, a movie and television set, the Briarcliff Mansion will soon start its next chapter. This time, the historic 1922 home of Coca-Cola heir Asa Candler, Jr. will be transformed into a senior […] The post Coca-Cola heir’s long-abandoned mansion to become a senior living community appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Rooftop L.O.A. Opens In West Midtown Atlanta

We told you about it in late winter and it’s here: Rooftop L.O.A. has opened for business, according to a news release from the venue. The luxe rooftop bar and restaurant is located atop The Interlock development in West Midtown Atlanta. Rooftop L.O.A. Opens In West Midtown. The eatery’s...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Chastain Park#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#These Atlanta Airbnbs#Trips To Discover#The Gated Buckhead Estate
saportareport.com

Is downtown’s recovery a moment, a movement or something new in Atlanta’s history?

Is downtown’s recovery a moment, a movement or something new in Atlanta’s history?. On July 3, you are invited to a new event at Centennial Olympic Park. Look Up Atlanta is billed as the biggest fireworks show in the Southeast, and organizers are hoping you will remember it as a turning point in the pandemic. This was the day that you came back downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Sneaker Con Atlanta Invades The City This Weekend

If you’re a sneaker head, this is the ultimate weekend for you. Sneaker Con Atlanta is a two-day event that will showcase some of the best athletic shoes you’ll ever see. The event is being called, “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth,” and it just may be.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Black bear sighted in Buford near Robert Bell Parkway

Residents in Buford should be on alert as a one-year-old bear cub has been sighted in the area of Robert Bell Parkway/Bona Road/Forest Street area. Multiple readers confirmed the report of the bear sighting to the North Gwinnett Voice on Sunday, June 26 in the vicinity of Robert Bell Parkway. However, posts from the Nextdoor app said that the bear has been seen in the Shadburn Ferry Road and the Lake Lanier Islands areas as well.
BUFORD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Architecture
Paige Minds The Gap

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta in July 2022

July is full of fun summer festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this July. Event Date: July 2, 2022 through July 4, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. Kick off your summer with the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia. You can enjoy discounted tickets, rides, and more for this 4th of July weekend. The park will feature an epic fireworks show each night in the Metropolis section beginning at 9:30 p.m. nightly.
ATLANTA, GA
thetoptours.com

9 Best and Most Sensational Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (2022)

Atlanta is a landlocked city settled nearly 1,000 feet above sea level in the Piedmont region of Georgia. Since it is nowhere close to the Atlantic or any other major southern water bodies, people find it difficult to associate Atlanta with seafood. However, the reality of this city is far different. Atlanta is home to a surprising number of sensational seafood restaurants. The city may have just landed all around, but the variety and diversity of seafood restaurants here are known to no end. From a bustling seafood market to a steakhouse or fine dining, continental options here are truly many.
ATLANTA, GA
The Intercept

Atlanta’s Gang Indictment Takes On an Institution

Jeffery Lamar Williams — the celebrated Atlanta trap recording artist better known as Young Thug — walked into Fulton County Jail in May to a standing ovation. The arrest was an event. The jail, on Rice Street, shut down the intake of other arrestees to process him in. Atlanta’s city-contracted wrecker service diverted all its trucks to haul his many cars out of the rented property in Buckhead where police found him May 9. The entire city paused to take inventory on the massive gang arrest, with 27 other people — including a second superstar rapper, Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens.
ATLANTA, GA
TravelPulse

A-List Airport Terminal Opening in Atlanta

A private airport terminal operator is opening a location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. PS and formerly known as The Private Suite, which has operated a similar terminal at Los Angeles International Airport since 2017 that is known to cater to celebrities and the well-heeled, will be bringing PS's services to Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Travel from Atlanta: Try your luck at these four casinos

Gambling might be illegal in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean a fun weekend at the casino is out of your reach. There are plenty of top-rated casinos within a day’s drive of Atlanta, just waiting for you to come and place your bets. If you’re feeling lucky and...
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
621
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy