CAHOKIA - The St. Louis Downtown Airport is experiencing a trend continuing into this year with flight operations escalating and a new project to bring hundreds of high-tech jobs. This project will support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs by improving production safety, reliability and efficiency, improving airport businesses and increasing global competitiveness for Southwest Illinois, as well as the entire state. The project has been in the works for several years and construction is expected to begin later this year.

CAHOKIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO