RS Recommends: The Best Camera Deals for Beginners and Professional Photographers

By Nishka Dhawan and Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Travelling is back in full swing and many of us are heading out on our first family vacation in a while. A solid camera makes a great addition to any such memory-making experiences, still outperforming smartphones if you’re doing any real photography. Yet some of the best brands (especially professional-grade cameras) still command a high price tag, which can make shopping for a new camera a little overwhelming — whether you’re looking for a disposable camera , digital camera or waterproof camera .

Below, we’ve highlighted all the best camera deals live right now, with options for every type of camera — from professional-grade cameras to single-use disposable cameras — to save some money on a new rig.

What Are The Best Camera Deals?

Whatever your budget may be, we’ve listed out a range of camera deals from top brands like Sony, Nikon and Panasonic. We’ve also listed their top features and what these cameras may best be used for. Shop these camera deals now before they expire and get ready for your next trip.

1. Canon EOS 6D Mark II

BEST PROFESSIONAL CAMERA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5P2k_0gJzFeDO00

Walmart

This Canon 6D Mark II is one of the best DSLR cameras around, whether you’re a professional photographer or just someone looking to take pro-level pictures and video. Like most professional gear, it’s not cheap, but Walmart currently has the 6D body listed for $1,219.95 — over $600 less than retail. Standout features include a 45-point all-cross type autofocus system for subject tracking (even while recording video), a three-inch touchscreen, 6.5 fps continuous shooting, video stabilization, and so much more. In short, the 6D makes it easier to capture great content.


Canon EOS 6D Mark II (Body)
$1,219.95

2. Akaso EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera

best action camera https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnbVx_0gJzFeDO00

Amazon

Looking for a GoPro alternative to film your summer adventures? Check out this EK7000 action camera from Akaso. It’s normally quite affordable at $99, but right now it’s even cheaper at just $67.99 (32% off).

But don’t let the price fool you: This highly-rated sports camera brings premium features like 4K/30fps video capabilities, 20MP photos, and image stabilization. The camera includes a rugged waterproof housing that can dive up to 131 feet, making it safe for surfing, snorkeling, or swimming. It’s also easy to control, thanks to WiFi connectivity, a touchscreen on the back, and an included remote control.

Buy: Akaso EK7000 Pro 4K Action Camera $67.99

3. Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera

BEST FOR CREATORS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLpQK_0gJzFeDO00

Amazon

If you’re a content creator or blogger, the Sony ZV-1 camera is for you. It’s also currently on sale, down to just $748, saving you $40 (originally $798).

It’s got a large aperture lens, which can be adjusted from 24mm to 70mm, and features autofocus technology making this a great entry-level pick for beginners. There’s also a 3.5mm directional mic built-in, saving you the hassle of having to get an external mic for all your vlogging adventures as you travel. Other features include image stabilization — for straight shots even while you walk — and a flip-out LCD screen allowing you to take professional-looking selfie shots. Grab this camera deal now before stocks sell out.

Buy: Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera $748.00

4. Nikon D7500

4. Nikon D7500

BEST ALL-AROUND CAMERA

For a professional camera that can do it all, choose the Nikon D7500 now on sale for $996.95 — originally $1,246.95. It can shoot video in 4K resolution, has an incredible ISO range (camera's sensitivity to light), and has built-in Wifi and Bluetooth for connectivity. The build itself is extremely durable, with the brand saying that this Nikon camera can function in temperatures ranging from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. There are multiple preset shooting modes too, even allowing you to shoot in lowlight conditions. With special effects, you'll even be able to add a little personality to your images.

5. Fujifilm instax Mini 9

BEST POLAROID CAMERA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UkEMW_0gJzFeDO00

Amazon

If you prefer polaroid prints, you’ll like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 which comes with a twin film pack so it’s all ready to go for your next adventure. It’s also currently on sale, down to just $79 — a 29% discount.

This lightweight polaroid camera features a macro lens for close-up shots and even a selfie mirror in case you’re looking to snap a picture of yourself. Each printed picture is also small enough to fit in your purse or wallet, allowing you to carry your memories with you whether you go. There are different lighting modes too, allowing you to shoot on a bright sunny day or an overcast cloudy day.

Buy: Fujifilm instax Mini 9 Bunde $94.95

6. Panasonic LUMIX FZ300

BEST 4K CAMERA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaVuZ_0gJzFeDO00

Amazon

Another good professional camera, the Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 is now discounted to $497.99, $100 off from its original price of $597.99 — one of the best camera deals live route now.

It can shoot in 4K resolution, offers up to 24x zoom, has eight aperture settings and a 12.1 Megapixel high sensitivity sensor. There is also an Optical Image Stabilizer which reduces blur when you’re shooting one-handed or if you’re walking/running. Other features include a splashproof and dustproof camera design for increased durability.

Buy: Panasonic LUMIX FZ300 $497.99

