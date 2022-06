The newly renovated Turfway Park is just a few months away from reopening, and surrounding businesses are working to maximize the nearby attraction. Improvements to Florence’s Turfway Park are on schedule, according to City of Florence Community and Business Development Director Joshua Hunt. Churchill Downs Inc. is steering the $145 million renovation, which is due to be completed for a grand reopening in the fall.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO