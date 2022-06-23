Edward “Darryl” Davidson

ROGERSVILLE - Jack H. Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 91st Calvary Mechanized Infantry during World War II while in Italy. Founded by his father Walter Livesay, Jack was owner and operator of Rogersville Milling Company from 1962 to 1997. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Mossie Rhea Livesay, parents Walter and Elizabeth Testerman Livesay, sisters Eula Shipley, Undean Livesay, Katherine Price, Peggy Faivre, brothers Oscar Livesay and Robert Livesay, great grandson Zachary Livesay.

ROGERSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO