Kingsport, TN

Edward “Darryl” Davidson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Edward “Darryl” Davidson, 62, of the Arcadia Community of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born on November 6, 1959, in Kingsport, Tennessee, Darryl was a 20-year member of the Peacemakers...

Dennis Wayne Jenkins

KINGSPORT - Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 52, entered into rest Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Wayne was born August 28, 1969 to Nancy Rogers Reid and the late Dennis Guy Jenkins. Wayne worked as a contractor and was a diehard Clemson fan. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
KINGSPORT, TN
Bobby Joe Carroll

KINGSPORT - Bobby Carroll, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
James David Archer

James David Archer, 83, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Holston Valley Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born July 22, 1938, in Hawkins County. A loving husband, dad and papaw, James enjoyed spending time with his family, working in the yard and watching westerns....
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Verona Russell

CHURCH HILL – Verona Russell, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, after a brief illness. Verona was born on June 23, 1948, and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co. She attended Liberty Baptist Church and was a deputy registrar for the Hawkins Co. Election Commission where she retired after 30+ years. Verona was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending her time with her precious grandchildren.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Barbara Littrell

KINGSPORT - Barbara Littrell, 57, of Kingsport, passed away June 26, 2022. She was loved by her family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Franklin Lane and Monnie Lou Lane; sister, Kathy Bradley; and grandson, Michael Wayne Littrell III. Barbara is survived...
KINGSPORT, TN
Joann Wade Salyer

Joann Wade Salyer, 80, arrived in heaven on June 24th, 2022. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport. Joann’s funeral will be held at 2:00pm, with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Terry E. Thompson

KINGSPORT - Terry E. Thompson, 64, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Geno Fletcher...
KINGSPORT, TN
Lewis Edward Tunnell

CHURCH HILL - Lewis Edward Tunnell, age 80, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Asbury Place in Kingsport following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Monday, June...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Jack H. Livesay

ROGERSVILLE - Jack H. Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 91st Calvary Mechanized Infantry during World War II while in Italy. Founded by his father Walter Livesay, Jack was owner and operator of Rogersville Milling Company from 1962 to 1997. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Mossie Rhea Livesay, parents Walter and Elizabeth Testerman Livesay, sisters Eula Shipley, Undean Livesay, Katherine Price, Peggy Faivre, brothers Oscar Livesay and Robert Livesay, great grandson Zachary Livesay.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Debra Hensley

GATE CITY - Debra Hensley, 62, of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home.
GATE CITY, VA
Jessie Lee Stidham, Sr.

STONEGA, VA - Jessie Lee Stidham, Sr., 85, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital. He was born in Keokee, Va. and lived most of his life in Stonega. Mr. Stidham was a coal miner with the Elrow Coal Company and a member of the U.M.W.A. He was a devoted member of the Appalachia Pentecostal Church in Appalachia, Va.
STONEGA, VA
William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr.

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke. He was born March 29, 1944, in Sullivan County, TN to the late James and Luna Luster Jones and spent his entire life here. William was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
George Allen Hufnagle

WEBER CITY - George Allen Hufnagle, 60, of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25,2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. George worked at Cap Snap/Potolla Packaging for 21 years prior working for Holston View Cemetery.
WEBER CITY, VA
Elizabeth Carpenter Bass

ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth Carpenter Bass, age 96, of Rogersville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Rogersville following a brief illness. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 27, 2022, in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M....
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Wayne Neal

KINGSPORT - Wayne Neal, 71, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He served with the U.S. Army in the 25th infantry in Vietnam and was retired from the US Postal Service. Wayne loved riding motorcycles.
KINGSPORT, TN
James Odell Elam

POUND, VA – James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. James was born in Scott County, VA on August 13, 1942, a son of the late Jess W. Elam, Sr. and Willie Mae (Kiser) Elam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Tammy Darlene Byrd.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Nila Jane Gibson

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nila Jane Gibson, 75, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia lost her battle with cancer on Friday, June 24, 2022 and went to be with the Lord. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022 at West End Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 am at the Glencoe Cemetery. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Gibson family.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Orge Patton Phillips

Orge Patton Phillips, 79, of Old Blairs Gap Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Walkers Fork Church Cemetery, with Pastor Preston Patrick officiating. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Shirley E. Moore

KINGSPORT - Shirley E. Moore, 86, of Kingsport entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Leona Hite; her brother, J. Fred Hite and sister, Peggy Hughes. Shirley is survived by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Carol Jean Dibble Anderson

SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Dibble Anderson passed away and left this current life and called to her permanent home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2022. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville. Funeral...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN

