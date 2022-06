The New Orleans Saints have signed Demario Davis to a one-year extension that will keep the 10-year NFL veteran linebacker in New Orleans through the 2024 season. Davis can earn an additional $18 million over the next three seasons under the new deal, according to ESPN, as New Orleans restructured the existing two years on his contract as well. Along with his $10 million salary, Davis can earn $2 million in incentives in each of the next three seasons and a $2 million roster bonus in 2024.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO