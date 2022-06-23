ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Social media reacts to Arch Manning's commitment to Texas

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQU93_0gJzCsQx00

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday.

The consensus No. 1 recruit in the country for the 2023 class made the announcement via Twitter. This is a monumental recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Manning was the only quarterback Texas offered for the 2023 cycle, and Sarkisian has made him a priority from the beginning of his recruitment.

His decision to choose Texas over Georgia and Alabama will likely have a ripple effect across the college football recruiting landscape. Many highly rated recruits are expected to following Manning to Austin.

Although Texas fans have been waiting for this news for quite some time, Manning sent social media into a frenzy when he announced his commitment on Thursday.

Take a look at a few of the best reactions following Manning’s commitment. As you can imagine, many Texas fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

Comments / 2

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 50 biggest college football stadiums by capacity

From the “Big House” and a couple of “Death Valleys” to a horseshoe and a house a rock built, no sport has nicknames for their venues quite like college football does. College football is the greatest game on the planet, and its just that much better when its actually played on a college campus instead of in an NFL venue.
NFL
On3.com

Four-Star WR Johntay Cook Names Three Finalists

One of the top wide receivers in the country has narrowed his list to three. DeSoto (Texas) speedster Johntay Cook is the No. 32 player in the 2023 class, per the On3 Consensus Rankings. Cook is the No. 6 ranked wide receiver per those same rankings. The 5-foot-11, 171-pounder took...
DESOTO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Manning's advice to Arch on his college decision

The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail. The young mad was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Dallis Goodnight Transferring to Georgia

Dallis Goodnight is transferring to Georgia, she announced on social media. “I’M COMING HOME,” Goodnight wrote on Instagram on Saturday. A Dacula, Georgia native, Goodnight’s new home in Athens is roughly 35 miles from her home. Goodnight, a true freshman in 2022 at Alabama, was an every...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star linebacker split on his final two schools after visit to Florida

June is winding down after a busy month on the recruiting front for Florida football, which welcomed prep recruits from around the state and nation onto campus over the past few weeks. Four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho out of Crandall (Texas) was among those to make the trek to Gainesville for an official visit, arriving on Monday and departing on Wednesday to conclude his first stop to see what the Orange and Blue has to offer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#American Football#The University Of Texas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Corbin Alexander transfers to Tennessee

Tennessee has announced Corbin Alexander is transferring to the Vols. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound sophomore comes to Tennessee from Sumner County Rugby Football Club in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The Vols will kick off the 2022 schedule with its annual UT Old Boys weekend Aug. 27 at Tennessee Rugby Park. Tennessee’s 2022 rugby...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star 2023 OT Trevor Lauck commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes, becomes 13th commit

A big recruiting weekend for Iowa has already netted the Hawkeyes their first commitment. Class of 2023 offensive tackle Trevor Lauck announced his pledge to the Hawkeyes Sunday evening. He is a 6-foot-6, 285 pound from Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind. According to Rivals, Lauck is a four-star commit, the nation’s No. 229 player overall, the No. 25 offensive tackle, and the No. 3 player from Indiana. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Lauck is also regarded as a four-star commit, the No. 396 player nationally, the No. 33 offensive tackle and the No. 5 player from the Hoosier State. ESPN and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Netflix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DB Tony Mitchell makes commitment

On Sunday, 2023 five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell, a top Georgia target, announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Mitchell (Alabaster, Alabama) is the No. 2 cornerback in this class and the No. 15 player overall. Mitchell was choosing among Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M before deciding to...
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas picks up depth at linebacker with big pick-up this weekend

Alex Sanford is what you might call a Beast. At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Sanford is built like a former SEC linebacker to whom his game is drawing comparisons, too: Derrick Thomas. Sanford, a Class of 2023 recruit, hopes to bring that sort of game to Arkansas after he committed to the Razorbacks over the weekend. His commitment made him the third linebacker and 16th player overall in Arkansas’ class. The Razorbacks are building their linebacker depth after losing Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry and Andrew Parker off last year’s roster. Returner Bumper Pool and Alabama Drew Sanders are expected to see 90 percent of the snaps this year as Arkansas will rarely have more than two linebackers on the field at a time. Sanford, a Mississippi native, chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Tennessee, Memphis and others. He’s a three-star recruit who had 25 1/2 tackles for loss as a junior last year at Oxford. “Then the way this defense is set up for me,” he told WholeHogSports. “It’s set up for linebackers to make plays. When you come here you’re going to make plays. You are going to get playing time, so there’s lots you are going to do here. That’s why I’m coming here.”
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2023 4-star ATH Jacobe Johnson

After several quiet months surrounding the recruitment of four-star athlete Jacobe Johnson, the Oklahoma Sooners received another crystal ball projection to land the Mustang, Okla. product. While the previous projections came from OUInsiders Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm, and 247Sports National Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong, this one comes from someone...
MUSTANG, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy