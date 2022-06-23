Social media reacts to Arch Manning's commitment to Texas

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday.

The consensus No. 1 recruit in the country for the 2023 class made the announcement via Twitter. This is a monumental recruiting win for Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

Manning was the only quarterback Texas offered for the 2023 cycle, and Sarkisian has made him a priority from the beginning of his recruitment.

His decision to choose Texas over Georgia and Alabama will likely have a ripple effect across the college football recruiting landscape. Many highly rated recruits are expected to following Manning to Austin.

Although Texas fans have been waiting for this news for quite some time, Manning sent social media into a frenzy when he announced his commitment on Thursday.

Take a look at a few of the best reactions following Manning’s commitment. As you can imagine, many Texas fans couldn’t contain their excitement.