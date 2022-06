Irais and Josie Rodriguez have taken only one vacation in 12 years. The two weeks they spent in Mexico last Christmas was the longest stretch the married pair has been away from Bridgeport Restaurant since they took it over. Actually, their two-week vacation was the only time off they’ve had in the decade-plus of owning and operating the restaurant at 3500 S. Halsted St.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO