Retired Navy SEAL and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw criticized the U.S. Navy’s new training video on gender pronouns, “inclusive language” and creating a “safe space.”. “No. No, no, no, no, no. Ok, here’s a better idea. We fire everybody who has pronouns in their signature block and then we refocus the Navy on actually being prepared to fight wars. I think that’s a better idea,” Crenshaw said in a video posted on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday. “And look, side note: we already have inclusive language in the military. It’s called ranks. You can just call somebody a chief, or a petty officer or a captain or a lieutenant. Boom. Inclusive. Problem solved.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO